Four-star defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea puts Huskers in top three

Nebraska’s late push for defensive linemen in the 2021 class didn’t lose any momentum as a four-star prospect from Las Vegas listed the Huskers among his top three three schools.

Tiaoalii Savea announced his final trio of options on social media Wednesday afternoon, putting USC and UCLA with Nebraska. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender from Las Vegas Desert Pines has been a longtime target for NU and D-line coach Tony Tuioiti since receiving an offer in March 2019. He has said previously he would announce his decision at the Under Armour All-America Game in early January, but it is unclear if he will disclose ahead of the Dec. 16 signing period now that the all-star event has been cancelled.

Defensive line has been a priority late in this cycle for the Huskers. Their two most recent commits have come at the position — Jailen Weaver of Antioch, California, on Halloween and Ru’Quan Buckley of Wyoming, Michigan, last week.

Savea is the No. 15 defensive end in the 2021 cycle via 247 Sports. He has 20-plus offers including some from schools that project him on the offensive line, though he has said he prefers to play defense.​

Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

