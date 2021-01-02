Four-star LB Wynden Ho'ohuli of Hawaii commits to Nebraska

A high school football prospect from Hawaii will join Nebraska for the first time in more than two decades. And the Huskers went a long way to get him.

Consensus four-star linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli lives nearly 3,800 miles from Lincoln but declared during an NBC broadcast Saturday afternoon that Nebraska feels most like home. He chose Big Red over finalists Kansas State, Washington and Utah.

In three previous offseasons under coach Scott Frost, NU hasn’t added many players between the early and traditional signing periods, but Ho’ohuli is undoubtedly one of the most high profile. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the state’s No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class is also a unanimous top-200 overall player in the country according to recruiting services.

Nebraska and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti — the lead recruiter in the area as a former University of Hawaii football player — have long been in contact with the defender since before they offered him a scholarship in May 2019. He becomes the Huskers’ second-highest-rated recruit in their class and 21st member overall, joining 19 other prep signees along with graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic from Northern Iowa.