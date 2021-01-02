Four-star LB Wynden Ho'ohuli of Hawaii commits to Nebraska

A high school football prospect from Hawaii will join Nebraska for the first time in more than two decades. And the Huskers went a long way to get him.
Consensus four-star linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli lives nearly 3,800 miles from Lincoln but declared during an NBC broadcast Saturday afternoon that Nebraska feels most like home. He chose Big Red over finalists Kansas State, Washington and Utah.
In three previous offseasons under coach Scott Frost, NU hasn’t added many players between the early and traditional signing periods, but Ho’ohuli is undoubtedly one of the most high profile. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, the state’s No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class is also a unanimous top-200 overall player in the country according to recruiting services.
Nebraska and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti — the lead recruiter in the area as a former University of Hawaii football player — have long been in contact with the defender since before they offered him a scholarship in May 2019. He becomes the Huskers’ second-highest-rated recruit in their class and 21st member overall, joining 19 other prep signees along with graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic from Northern Iowa.
Hawaii was one of a handful of states that didn’t play high school football in the fall. Its postponed season is still tentatively set to start in January but it may be canceled entirely. Ho’ohuli played as a sophomore at powerhouse Saint Louis School before transferring about 20 miles north of Honolulu as a junior to play at Mililani High School. It’s the same program that produced recent standout college quarterbacks in McKenzie Milton (recruited by Frost to UCF) and Dillon Gabriel (current UCF player).
Ho’ohuli told one recruiting service last week he didn’t sign anywhere in December, which would mean he won’t be able to make his decision official until Feb. 3 when the traditional signing date begins. He will be the fifth linebacker in Nebraska’s 2021 class joining prep defenders Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota), Mikai Gbayor (Irvington, New Jersey) and Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa) in addition to Kolarevic.
Mililani coach Rod York said an elite football IQ sets Ho’ohuli apart from his peers. He often felt Ho’ohuli — who played both inside and outside linebacker as well as safety in 2019 — knew what play was coming before it began. The big, speedy teen is always around the ball and frequently wreaked havoc as a blitzer.
“When we needed a pick, a turnover, he’d get the pick,” York told The World-Herald. “When we needed a stop, he’d be the guy to get the tackle for loss. He just made plays at the right time, key times, that allowed us to win games. We didn’t have much of an offense (in 2019), but because of his leadership our defense kept us in a lot of games.”
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the fall season, York said Ho’ohuli proves daily the kind of leader and player he is. With Mililani coaches unable to coordinate workouts, the senior captain leads team practices and trains with other top prospects on the side.
“I call him the silent assassin,” York said. “He’s a quiet guy. He talks with his actions, talks with his pads. He’s a great teammate, heck of a kid to coach. I wish we had more Wyndens. He’s a team guy, that’s probably what makes him more special is he’s humble. He’s an animal on the field, though, he’s pretty intense. Off the field he’s a gentle giant.”
Nebraska still has four openings in its 2021 class and likely will fill another before February, as Frost indicated last month. NU continues to pursue Las Vegas (Nevada) Desert Pines defensive lineman Tia Savea, who has stayed silent in his process after announcing finalists of Nebraska, USC and UCLA. Hawaii native and uncommitted D-lineman Zhen-Keith Sotelo has been another prospect the Huskers recruited.
