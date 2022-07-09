Four-star pass rusher Cameron Lenhardt puts Nebraska in his top three

LINCOLN - IMG Academy edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt - a four-star prospect for the 2023 recruiting cycle - has a top three, and Nebraska's in it.

Lenhardt put NU, Penn State and Michigan State in his final group. Lenhardt has taken one official visit, to Nebraska, in late June, and intends to take visits to PSU and MSU at a later date.

Originally from New Jersey, Lenhardt has had a long recruiting relationship with Nebraska defensive line/edge rushers coach Mike Dawson.

Lenhardt, listed anywhere from 6-foot-2, 230 pounds to 6-3, 245, would need to fit into NU's new EDGE designation, debuted as part of the 2022 Husker roster. Nebraska has a wide variety of heights and weights in that designation - Caleb Tannor is 6-3, 220, while Ochaun Mathis is 6-5, 260 - all of the scholarship EDGE players are at least 6-3.