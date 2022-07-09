 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RECRUITING

Four-star pass rusher Cameron Lenhardt puts Nebraska in his top three

  • 0

LINCOLN - IMG Academy edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt - a four-star prospect for the 2023 recruiting cycle - has a top three, and Nebraska's in it. 

Lenhardt put NU, Penn State and Michigan State in his final group. Lenhardt has taken one official visit, to Nebraska, in late June, and intends to take visits to PSU and MSU at a later date. 

Originally from New Jersey, Lenhardt has had a long recruiting relationship with Nebraska defensive line/edge rushers coach Mike Dawson. 

Lenhardt, listed anywhere from 6-foot-2, 230 pounds to 6-3, 245, would need to fit into NU's new EDGE designation, debuted as part of the 2022 Husker roster. Nebraska has a wide variety of heights and weights in that designation - Caleb Tannor is 6-3, 220, while Ochaun Mathis is 6-5, 260 - all of the scholarship EDGE players are at least 6-3. 

NU has one edge rusher in the 2023 recruiting class - Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert