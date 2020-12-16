Frost says Heinrich Haarberg could be 'really good quarterback' for the Huskers

Nebraska coach Scott Frost has been impressed with Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg since the first time Frost watched him.

“Love his size. Love his arm strength, his overall athletic ability,” Frost said. “I think, with some training, he has a chance to be a really good quarterback for us.”

The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder signed with the Huskers at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Frost said the in-state quarterback has “a ton of raw material to work with” in order to develop Haarberg into a productive player. Haarberg grew into the role and threw for more than 3,600 yards with 42 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in his career, too.

Frost also joked that his alma mater, Wood River, was Kearney Catholic’s rival when he was playing high school football in the early '90s. “We used to beat them up pretty good, and I think they're getting the best of it now,” Frost said. “A lot of that has to do with him.”

