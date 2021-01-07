Gabe Ervin knows how to be patient. It helped make him a Husker running back

But the nonhighlight stuff is just as good, Davis said. He considers Ervin’s second-best run of 2020 to be an inside power sprint for about 7 yards in a key spot. The back had the instincts and ability to turn his shoulders vertically and slide through a small space between defenders. It’s the kind of play top college and pro backs make.

“His role on our football team was to be our top man and to show everyone what it looks like to be a top man,” Davis said. “His ball skills are really wicked. He does so many things with the ball in his hands, and I think that’s what separates him from a lot of different guys. His skillset is extremely good.”

Ervin simply doesn’t fumble, Davis said. And while Buford only expanded his role to the passing game this season, that was more a reflection of team depth than limitations. In last week’s state title game against a top-ranked foe, he ran 13 times for 62 yards and added three catches for 63 more.

Buford won the crown in overtime that night but might not have made it that far without Ervin in the final minute. With his squad down seven, he churned out an 8-yard run. On the next play, he picked up a defender on his quarterback’s blind side on the pass that tied the game.