Hastings QB Jarrett Synek to walk on at Nebraska
FOOTBALL

Hastings QB Jarrett Synek to walk on at Nebraska

Synek

Hastings QB Jarrett Synek announced his commitment to join the Huskers as a walk-on. 

 LAURA BEAHM/HASTINGS TRIBUNE

Nebraska has once again dipped into the talent pool from the middle of the state to land a quarterback commitment.

Hastings QB and 2021 prospect Jarrett Synek announced on social media Wednesday night his pledge to join the Huskers as a walk-on. The dynamic all-around playmaker completed 124 of 239 passes (59.4%) in 10 games this fall for 2,641 yards and 31 touchdowns against seven interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He also ran 87 times for 574 yards (6.6 per carry) and 11 scores.

The 6-foot, 192-pounder will join an NU roster next year that already has two Kearney natives and quarterbacks in Matt Masker (Kearney Catholic) and Brayden Miller (Kearney). Another Kearney Catholic quarterback, Heinrich Haarberg, is a scholarship commit in the 2021 class.

Synek as a junior threw for 2,524 yards and 29 touchdowns along with four picks. In a game against Beatrice that season he set the Class B record with nine touchdown passes.​

Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

