Hawaiian linebacker among recruits expected to visit Nebraska this weekend

LINCOLN — A small 2022 recruiting class means far fewer official visits during the 2021 football season.

While Husker men’s basketball will have arguably its biggest recruiting weekend ever, the football official visitor list for the Northwestern game will be more modest.

That's because it only has a few spots available — perhaps only 13 total in this class, and the Huskers currently have eight commits.

“I say this a bunch: We are going to have a small recruiting class this year,” Scott Frost said. “And so we will not have as many visitors all year as we normally do. We will have some young kids and some 2023s that are going to be important to us at these games, and we need to put a good show on for them.”

Nebraska plans to host just one official visitor this weekend — Kaeo Akana, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound outside linebacker from Honolulu who may move to edge rusher in college. The three-star prospect committed to Boise State in June, and took an official visit there earlier this month, but has scholarship offers from schools all over the Pac-12 and Big Ten.