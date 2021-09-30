Hawaiian linebacker among recruits expected to visit Nebraska this weekend

LINCOLN — A small 2022 recruiting class means far fewer official visits during the 2021 football season.
While Husker men’s basketball will have arguably its biggest recruiting weekend ever, the football official visitor list for the Northwestern game will be more modest.
That's because it only has a few spots available — perhaps only 13 total in this class, and the Huskers currently have eight commits.
“I say this a bunch: We are going to have a small recruiting class this year,” Scott Frost said. “And so we will not have as many visitors all year as we normally do. We will have some young kids and some 2023s that are going to be important to us at these games, and we need to put a good show on for them.”
Nebraska plans to host just one official visitor this weekend — Kaeo Akana, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound outside linebacker from Honolulu who may move to edge rusher in college. The three-star prospect committed to Boise State in June, and took an official visit there earlier this month, but has scholarship offers from schools all over the Pac-12 and Big Ten.
NU’s pipeline to Hawaii, once a backbone of Husker football in the 1990s, has grown again thanks to defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, a Hawaiian with longstanding ties to the state. NU signed outside linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli in the 2021 class and has made several inroads for 2022 and 2023.
Notes on other recruits expected to visit Nebraska this weekend:
» Commits Ernest Hausmann, Chase Androff and Jake Appleget will be on hand.
» North Platte's Vince Genatone, who plays at Omaha Creighton Prep on Friday, will be in town too. Genatone landed on Nebraska’s radar after a strong personal workout and equally good start to his senior year, but he doesn't yet have a scholarship offer from the Huskers.
» The crop of unofficial visitors from the 2023 class is headlined by four-star outside linebacker Tausili Akana from Utah. He's the nation’s No. 51 overall player, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Other 2023 visitors: Offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast, Husker commit, defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti (Lincoln Southeast, son of the Husker assistant), defensive end Maverick Noonan (Elkhorn South), receiver Malachi Coleman (Lincoln East), linebacker Victor Isele (Grand Island Northwest), receiver Kai Black (Urbandale, Iowa), defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe (Bettendorf, Iowa), and lineman David Borchers (Eldridge, Iowa).
» Visitors in the 2024 class include quarterback Dylan Raiola — the son of Husker legend Dominic Raiola — and cornerback Mario Buford, whose brother Marques is a Husker freshman.
