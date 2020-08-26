How Nebraska landed Thomas Fidone during an uncertain recruiting landscape

The moment was more than a year in the making. After visit upon visit and countless Zoom calls. After some creative peer recruiting and a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.
Thomas Fidone finally found a college football home. And Nebraska has secured its tight end of the future.
Fidone publicly committed to the Huskers on Wednesday, filling a key positional need for NU and signaling a major recruiting victory for coach Scott Frost and his staff. The Council Bluffs Lewis Central standout is considered the No. 2 tight end nationally and No. 90 overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite. An early enrollee, he is the highest-rated commit of NU's 16 member class.
Nebraska extended Fidone a scholarship last September before the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder broke out at the All-American Bowl national combine in San Antonio in January. He attracted multiple Power Five coaches like Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh to his basketball games in western Iowa. FaceTime chats with LSU coach Ed Orgeron became daily occurrences. His offer list ballooned to upward of 40 schools.
Fidone included Nebraska in his top six in March, right as the coronavirus outbreak prompted the NCAA to establish a recruiting dead period that remains in place through at least September. The plan, he often said, was to take most of his all-expenses-paid official visits to contending schools he had never seen. LSU. Michigan. Georgia. Maybe Penn State and Notre Dame, too. He had already been to Lincoln and Iowa City more than a half-dozen times each.
“I definitely want those visits,” Fidone said earlier this month. “And if I don’t get them, I guess I’ll have to make my decision based on places that I’ve been and relationships that I have.”
Geography — so often working against Nebraska in football recruiting — was an ally this time. And while nothing is official until Fidone signs a letter of intent this winter, there’s no guarantee the NCAA will lift the moratorium on official and unofficial visits before then. He’s part of the first class in modern recruiting history forced to make a college decision based solely off previous unofficial trips, virtual tours or unguided meanderings through an empty campus.
He already knew plenty about Nebraska, having grown up following the team and living a one-hour drive from Memorial Stadium. That’s why spending one of his five allowed official visits there always seemed unnecessary as he parsed through national options.
Fidone’s open summer schedule allowed Nebraska coaches and players to keep his attention as some distant schools backed off. Frost and tight ends coach Sean Beckton stayed in touch regularly, with Fidone classifying his relationship with each as “very close.” Some NU 2021 commits — led by quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka and Henry Lutovsky — engaged him in a dunking contest that played out on social media, then begrudgingly admitted later his performance was the best. Fidone relished the I-told-you-so moment — he had warned them his vertical jump tested among the best at the All-American combine, and that he made 27 in-game dunks last winter.
The same trio of future Huskers, plus linebacker Seth Malcom, spearheaded an impromptu visit to Lincoln for Fidone in early August. After an overnight at Prochazka’s house, they all crammed into Haarberg’s Ford Raptor and spent a day in the capital city meeting current Huskers. Fidone hadn’t done much of that before — he said he got a better sense for the environment and mindset around the program while mixing in a meal at The Watering Hole and some Super Smash Bros. NU coaches and staff couldn’t take part with the dead period still in effect.
Coincidentally, Fidone saw Prochazka and Haarberg again a few days later in downtown Omaha as part of The World-Herald’s annual Super Six photo shoot honoring the area’s top high school football players. Long after their tasks were complete, the three lingered by their cars and chatted. No sales pitch. No pressure.
No relationships with fellow 2021 recruits compared to the Nebraska guys.
“I would say the trip helped him,” Prochazka said then of Fidone. “Just getting him comfortable with us. Seeing what it’s like hanging out with all these guys, I think it really did a good number on him.”
Meanwhile, Fidone continued to work. He trained with former Lewis Central teammate and current TCU quarterback Max Duggan along with Omaha South grad and Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant. He shined in a showcase at the Steve Warren Academy in late July, displaying strong hands and a massive catch radius along with a quick burst off the line and strength uncommon for his age.
Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad said Fidone’s biggest leap came the summer before his junior year. He dedicated himself not just to the weight room, but the intricacies of being a receiver — footwork, route-running, good hands. He caught 39 balls for 576 yards and seven touchdowns last fall as the Titans went 10-2 and reached the Iowa Class 3A semifinal for a second straight season. He also played some defensive back, posting 12 tackles and an interception. He will see snaps as an outside linebacker in the coming months.
“We consider him a grinder, a guy that just loves to work,” Kammrad said. “And it’s almost to the point that he works too much and doesn’t give himself enough breaks because he wants to be the best on the field and the best in the state. All that work that he has put in has translated to success. His physical traits and his unbelievable work ethic and mentality of wanting to compete is what has separated (him) from a lot of other people.”
With all of Nebraska’s scholarship tight ends set to be juniors or older this season, the position has been a top priority for the school in 2021. In addition to Fidone, the Huskers have offered Omaha Creighton Prep standout AJ Rollins — who should announce his decision in the coming weeks — and are in regular contact with Norris tight end James Carnie.
Fidone’s grade of .9574 via the 247Composite would make him the fifth-highest rated Nebraska recruit in the past decade if he signs in December as planned. The only players higher are receiver Tyjon Lindsey (.9769 in 2017), offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (.9749 in 2020), receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (.9597 in 2019) and cornerback Lamar Jackson (.9594 in 2016).
