How Nebraska landed Thomas Fidone during an uncertain recruiting landscape

Meanwhile, Fidone continued to work. He trained with former Lewis Central teammate and current TCU quarterback Max Duggan along with Omaha South grad and Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant. He shined in a showcase at the Steve Warren Academy in late July, displaying strong hands and a massive catch radius along with a quick burst off the line and strength uncommon for his age.

Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad said Fidone’s biggest leap came the summer before his junior year. He dedicated himself not just to the weight room, but the intricacies of being a receiver — footwork, route-running, good hands. He caught 39 balls for 576 yards and seven touchdowns last fall as the Titans went 10-2 and reached the Iowa Class 3A semifinal for a second straight season. He also played some defensive back, posting 12 tackles and an interception. He will see snaps as an outside linebacker in the coming months.

“We consider him a grinder, a guy that just loves to work,” Kammrad said. “And it’s almost to the point that he works too much and doesn’t give himself enough breaks because he wants to be the best on the field and the best in the state. All that work that he has put in has translated to success. His physical traits and his unbelievable work ethic and mentality of wanting to compete is what has separated (him) from a lot of other people.”