How Nebraska's recruiting coordinator coordinates recruiting during a pandemic

“I would say the vast majority of them, when they come, they’re like, ‘wow, this is even totally different than what I thought, even in the videos and different things that you’ve shown us in the past,’” Held said.

Coaches are forced to do a virtual “eyeball test” due to restrictions on in-person visits.

“We’re not able to get the eyeball test and what we say in terms of, how tall is this kid? What does he look like from a frame standpoint? What does he look like in movement when he’s at practice?” Held said.

Nebraska sometimes asks recruits to stand next to their coach or in a doorway to see how big they are, according to Held.

Watching film has become more meticulous because Nebraska’s coaches now must use it to judge the player’s movement skills. Held said they not only look at highlights but general game film and even film from basketball or other sports to get a sense of the player’s general athleticism.

Because coaches can only contact prospects virtually, the NCAA now allows coaches to call them.