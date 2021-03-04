How Nebraska's recruiting coordinator coordinates recruiting during a pandemic

LINCOLN — Ryan Held, Nebraska’s recruiting coordinator and running backs coach, turned to his toolbox when the pandemic struck to find what resources the Huskers had to adjust quickly and effectively on the virtual recruiting trail.
“When something like this happens, you have to be light on your feet, we say,” Held said. “You got to be able to adjust, improvise, adapt, overcome.”
Held, NU’s coaching staff and recruiting department created a Zoom catalog with categories that display all of what Nebraska has to offer — things that are typically shown to prospects on their official visits.
“Once the kid gets on our campus,” Held said, “they see our facility, they see our fan support and the game-day atmosphere and all the great facilities and support we have, that speaks for itself and it really wins kids over.”
To counteract the loss of official visits, the Zoom calls include videos and slideshows. The sessions are broken up into academics, facilities, game day, introductory, life skills, nutrition, strength training and player development. Each call lasts roughly 30 minutes and can be tailored to what the prospect desires.
“We’re making sure we’re checking off all the boxes,” Held said, “in terms of being able to show a kid all of the great things we have here, just like they would if they would have been on a visit.”
Each recruit’s Zoom includes their potential position coach, offensive or defensive coordinator, the coach that recruits their area and typically head coach Scott Frost. The prospect’s decision-makers are also on each call.
Held said Nebraska identifies who will help the recruit make their decision early on in the recruiting process and creates a strong relationship with them. These core people are different for each prospect and range from parents, guardians, grandparents, siblings and/or their high school head coach or assistant coach.
As the recruiting coordinator, Held is essentially the liaison between the coaching staff and the recruiting department. He helps keep both groups on the same page when it comes to marketing to the players, keeping the position coaches’ recruiting boards updated and ensuring Nebraska is recruiting the players it has ranked high and that are interested in the Huskers.
The Zoom categories have added another bullet onto the recruiting staff’s to-do list.
The NCAA recently extended the recruiting dead period to May 31, so the Husker staff is grasping to find ways to virtually illustrate to recruits the opportunities awaiting them at Nebraska. One way they do that is through videos of the game-day experience, facilities, UNL’s campus and more.
During the introductory meeting, a video of campus and Memorial Stadium in relation to downtown is played for recruits who are unfamiliar with Lincoln. Held said many are shocked by what the town has to offer, even after seeing the videos.
“I would say the vast majority of them, when they come, they’re like, ‘wow, this is even totally different than what I thought, even in the videos and different things that you’ve shown us in the past,’” Held said.
Coaches are forced to do a virtual “eyeball test” due to restrictions on in-person visits.
“We’re not able to get the eyeball test and what we say in terms of, how tall is this kid? What does he look like from a frame standpoint? What does he look like in movement when he’s at practice?” Held said.
Nebraska sometimes asks recruits to stand next to their coach or in a doorway to see how big they are, according to Held.
Watching film has become more meticulous because Nebraska’s coaches now must use it to judge the player’s movement skills. Held said they not only look at highlights but general game film and even film from basketball or other sports to get a sense of the player’s general athleticism.
Because coaches can only contact prospects virtually, the NCAA now allows coaches to call them.
“Now we are able to also communicate with them a little bit more just due to the fact that they’ve lifted it where we can actually make phone calls ourselves, which before we would have to have them call us, which sometimes is a little more difficult,” Held said. “Now, if I can just pick up the phone and call, it makes it easier.”
Although it’s hard to determine a prospect’s physical stature, the coaches are still able to get a grasp of the player’s personality and character traits through FaceTime and Zoom calls. That helps them judge if they will fit into Nebraska’s program.
“What we’re trying to do is find the right kids that can come in our program to help us move the needle and move it forward to where we want to get to,” Held said, “create competition in every room, which is very important, and get better football players each year.
“When you do that in multiple classes, you put good recruiting classes on top of each other, that’s when you can get this thing where we want it to be.”
Held said the Class of 2022 has been hit harder than the 2021 class.
“This class here (2022) hasn’t been able to go to anything last spring, anything in the summer from a camp perspective, anything this past fall,” he said. “Obviously up to this point, nothing in January, February, there’s not a junior day for them and then right now, all the way up to May 31, there’s nothing for them.”
Some, including those in Omaha Public Schools, had their football seasons canceled and lost a year of development and film.
Despite the adjustments made to illustrate Nebraska’s perks though Zoom, Held said he knows what will continue to hook prospects.
“For us, having kids come to a football game here is a huge selling point when they see our great fans, and they see the game-day atmosphere,” he said. “That’s a huge selling point.”
Until the NCAA lifts the recruiting dead period, the Husker coaching and recruiting staff will continue to use Zoom calls to create relationships with prospects and show them the resources Nebraska offers to help them be successful. But NU will be holding out for when it can use the sharpest tool in its toolbox.
“When we get kids on campus,” Held said, “we have obviously a lot higher success rate when they actually can meet the people here and see all the great things we have that can help them become the best version of themselves.”