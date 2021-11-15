Husker baseball signee Mikey Pauley will try to play football, too

For a while, Mikey Pauley wondered if college football would pull him away from his commitment to play baseball at Nebraska.
Instead, the athletic quarterback and power bat from Overland Park, Kansas, will aim to play both sports for the Huskers.
Pauley signed his National Letter of Intent with Nebraska baseball last week, making official a pledge he gave in July 2020. But what seemed like an easy decision at the time grew more complicated that fall as his football recruiting stock blew up. Kansas and Kansas State offered full-ride football scholarships last summer.
“It was tough and a good problem to have, obviously,” Pauley told The World-Herald. “But just thinking over and over again what would be best for me and my future and talking with my family, I just felt like Nebraska was the place I really wanted to be at.”
Nebraska football came on the scene last summer when Pauley impressed at a camp. Both NU coaching staffs have worked together since then to get the 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect to Lincoln.
Pauley’s Blue Valley Northwest team will play in the Class 6A state semifinals Friday, with the QB having gone 110-of-163 passing (67.5%) for 1,679 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions in 11 games. He also has 128 rushes for 894 yards and 14 scores.
Most of his recruiting attention has been with baseball. He also held an offer from Missouri and interest from a bevy of other programs, including multiple SEC schools. Perfect Game ranks Pauley the No. 124 overall catcher prospect in the 2022 class, though Nebraska may move him to a corner infield or corner outfield spot to fully utilize his physical abilities.
Kansas also offered Pauley a chance to play both sports.
NU has seen players juggle football and baseball before, most notably Darin Erstad (outfielder/punter/kicker) in the mid-1990s and more recently Khiry Cooper (outfielder/receiver) in the early 2010s. Bubba Starling and Monte Harrison were set to do the same in the last decade, before signing with professional baseball teams out of high school.
Nebraska baseball has regularly targeted accomplished prep quarterbacks under third-year coach Will Bolt. Infielder Jack Steil was a state title-winning QB from Minnesota, while infielder Brice Matthews had multiple football offers at the position out of Texas. Freshman outfielder Chase Mason, from South Dakota, turned down football scholarship offers to sign with the Huskers but changed course last week, when he entered the transfer portal to pursue college football.
“(Pauley) has the physical abilities of a guy who can come in and contribute immediately, as well as the leadership abilities of a guy that you build your program around,” NU baseball recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell said in a press release.
Pauley said he envisions being with whichever team is in season first and practicing with the other program when possible. And if there’s a conflict?
“I did sign mainly for baseball,” Pauley said. “So I think that’s how I would look at it, is be there for the baseball guys most importantly.”
