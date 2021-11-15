Husker baseball signee Mikey Pauley will try to play football, too

For a while, Mikey Pauley wondered if college football would pull him away from his commitment to play baseball at Nebraska.

Instead, the athletic quarterback and power bat from Overland Park, Kansas, will aim to play both sports for the Huskers.

Pauley signed his National Letter of Intent with Nebraska baseball last week, making official a pledge he gave in July 2020. But what seemed like an easy decision at the time grew more complicated that fall as his football recruiting stock blew up. Kansas and Kansas State offered full-ride football scholarships last summer.

“It was tough and a good problem to have, obviously,” Pauley told The World-Herald. “But just thinking over and over again what would be best for me and my future and talking with my family, I just felt like Nebraska was the place I really wanted to be at.”

Nebraska football came on the scene last summer when Pauley impressed at a camp. Both NU coaching staffs have worked together since then to get the 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect to Lincoln.

Pauley’s Blue Valley Northwest team will play in the Class 6A state semifinals Friday, with the QB having gone 110-of-163 passing (67.5%) for 1,679 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions in 11 games. He also has 128 rushes for 894 yards and 14 scores.