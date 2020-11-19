Husker commit Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills fall short in Iowa's Eight Man state football title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A spectacular playoff run for Seth Malcom and Fremont-Mills ended quietly Thursday.

Malcom, a 2021 Nebraska linebacker commit, capped his prep career with a 48-0 loss to Remsen St. Mary’s in the Iowa Eight Man championship game inside the UNI-Dome. He finished with 18 carries for 57 yards, added a pair of catches for 36 yards and made four tackles.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound three-star recruit had been on a tear during F-M’s previous three postseason games, totaling 940 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns while also anchoring the defense at middle linebacker. In last week’s semifinal — a 32-30 win over defending-champion Don Bosco — he carried 40 times for 293 yards and four scores and made 10 tackles.

Remsen St. Mary’s, which won its semifinal bout 108-94 in the highest-scoring game in Iowa state history, dedicated multiple defenders to Malcom throughout Thursday’s contest, swarming him at every opportunity. The future Husker took multiple snaps out of the Wildcat, served as a decoy on misdirection plays, and was the target of multiple deep balls but found himself surrounded at every turn. He also handled punting duties.