Husker football recruits take in night game atmosphere at Memorial Stadium
FOOTBALL

Husker football recruits take in night game atmosphere at Memorial Stadium

Kaeo Akana

Kaeo Akana, a three-star linebacker recruit from Hawaii, is on an official visit to Nebraska this weekend.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska took a longer route for the unity walk including the student tailgate area.

LINCOLN — Football prospects and their families spilled onto the northeast sideline inside Memorial Stadium. The biggest crowd for a Nebraska recruiting weekend in at least two years was in the house.

The Huskers hosted just one Class of 2022 official visitor in Kaeo Akana, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound outside linebacker from Honolulu who may project as an edge rusher at the next level and is a Boise State commit. The bulk of the guests were from the 2023 or 2024 cycles with most taking in the atmosphere with family members for Big Red’s first home night game in two years.

A pair of Husker targets from future classes drew the largest group of cameras.

Tausili Akana, a 2023 linebacker from Lehi, Utah, roamed the sidelines wearing a black jersey with the name of current NU safety Noa Pola-Gates on the back. The defender posed for photos with 2024 four-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, out of Burleson, Texas. At one point the two had their picture taken together by Tausili’s sister, Keonilei Akana, who is a sophomore defensive specialist on the Nebraska volleyball team.

A slew of 2023 and 2024 prospects from Iowa were in attendance among the visitors, many of whom had to flow around a local television broadcaster doing a live spot an hour before kickoff. Class of 2023 three-star defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti — son of NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti — mingled with other players. Another 2023 player, Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman, was also present one day after receiving a Nebraska offer.

Many top prospects congregated near midfield as kickoff neared, a standard practice for Nebraska recruiting weekends.

Men’s basketball and baseball were among other programs with recruits on hand Saturday night.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

