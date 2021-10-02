Husker football recruits take in night game atmosphere at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — Football prospects and their families spilled onto the northeast sideline inside Memorial Stadium. The biggest crowd for a Nebraska recruiting weekend in at least two years was in the house.

The Huskers hosted just one Class of 2022 official visitor in Kaeo Akana, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound outside linebacker from Honolulu who may project as an edge rusher at the next level and is a Boise State commit. The bulk of the guests were from the 2023 or 2024 cycles with most taking in the atmosphere with family members for Big Red’s first home night game in two years.

A pair of Husker targets from future classes drew the largest group of cameras.

Tausili Akana, a 2023 linebacker from Lehi, Utah, roamed the sidelines wearing a black jersey with the name of current NU safety Noa Pola-Gates on the back. The defender posed for photos with 2024 four-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, out of Burleson, Texas. At one point the two had their picture taken together by Tausili’s sister, Keonilei Akana, who is a sophomore defensive specialist on the Nebraska volleyball team.