Husker football set for first big recruiting weekend. Here's who's coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN — The message boards and Husker-themed Twitter accounts are a little restless.

College football programs are about to hit the gas — hard — on summer recruiting. Nebraska, with just two commits, not only has to play a little catchup, it may have to dig a little deeper at a few positions.

The competition for some of the top prospects rolling through this June is fierce. NU, despite all its organization, effort and groundwork, still has to sell its vision — at least until Scott Frost turns in a winning season.

There aren’t any five-stars stopping by Friday Night Lights — not yet anyway — the way they once did. But Frost and Co. have built the roster well enough over the last three cycles that Nebraska doesn’t need to take guys just to take them. That could be true for the 2022 and 2023 classes, since 62 of NU’s 85 current scholarship players are sophomores or younger.

Recruiting drama? It’s never been Frost’s style, and it won’t likely be in 2022. Look for Nebraska to use the workout process to make offers to regional prospects who may be under the radar, and to seek a firm yes from any recruit.

That includes quarterback. If there is any intrigue to watch, it’s there.