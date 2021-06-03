Husker football set for first big recruiting weekend. Here's who's coming to Lincoln

LINCOLN — The message boards and Husker-themed Twitter accounts are a little restless.
College football programs are about to hit the gas — hard — on summer recruiting. Nebraska, with just two commits, not only has to play a little catchup, it may have to dig a little deeper at a few positions.
The competition for some of the top prospects rolling through this June is fierce. NU, despite all its organization, effort and groundwork, still has to sell its vision — at least until Scott Frost turns in a winning season.
There aren’t any five-stars stopping by Friday Night Lights — not yet anyway — the way they once did. But Frost and Co. have built the roster well enough over the last three cycles that Nebraska doesn’t need to take guys just to take them. That could be true for the 2022 and 2023 classes, since 62 of NU’s 85 current scholarship players are sophomores or younger.
Recruiting drama? It’s never been Frost’s style, and it won’t likely be in 2022. Look for Nebraska to use the workout process to make offers to regional prospects who may be under the radar, and to seek a firm yes from any recruit.
That includes quarterback. If there is any intrigue to watch, it’s there.
Atlanta-area signal caller MJ Morris, as expected, picked North Carolina State over Nebraska on Thursday. Tim Beck, the former NU assistant who's now NC State's offensive coordinator, likes athletes in the Tommy Armstrong/Sam Ehlinger mold, and Morris is that. Don’t sweat NU losing that one.
Richard Torres — 6-foot-6, 210 pounds from San Antonio — officially visits this weekend during NU's Friday Night Lights event. He's projected to be a better passer than Morris. He can see over a defense and possesses what his coaches call a 70-yard arm. Kansas State has secured a visit from Torres later this month. SMU and TCU requested workouts. Nebraska got there first with a scholarship offer in March.
NU also got there first — two years ago — with AJ Bianco (6-4, 220) from Saint Louis School in Honolulu. Frost, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti were on a scouting trip in 2019 when they evaluated Bianco, then a freshman. They liked what they saw.
Because of injuries and COVID, Bianco has barely played in a game since then. But his high school coach, Ron Lee, vouches for him. And Lee would know — he coached Tua Tagovailoa, Timmy Chang and more Division I quarterbacks.
“If there’s a quarterback better than this guy right now, I’d like to see him,” Lee told The World-Herald in May.
Lee was a longtime assistant coach at Hawaii before returning to Saint Louis School midway through Tagovailoa's time there. Bianco told multiple recruiting sites he plans to visit NU in two weeks. His film shows a smooth operator in the pocket. Torres, at least in highlights, appears to be more of an out-of-pocket star.
Once Nebraska gets settled at quarterback, other pieces on offense could quickly fall into place. Backs, receivers and tight ends like to know who they’ll be playing around; linemen want to know who they’ll be protecting.
On defense, Nebraska’s recent track record has been strong around middle linebackers, stout defensive linemen and hybrid linebackers/safeties. Several of those are scheduled to visit in June, including defensive tackle Nico Davillier (Maumelle, Arkansas) and defensive end Jalen Marshall (Overland Park, Kansas) this weekend.
Watch cornerback — the Huskers hosted Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson on Thursday — and pass rusher, which in NU’s versatile system can be a lighter defensive end or bigger outside linebacker like current Husker Blaise Gunnerson. Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Appleget, who received an offer from NU on Tuesday and Minnesota on Wednesday, may fit into that category.
Locking down No. 1 receivers and harassing quarterbacks. Nebraska could stand to make a jump there. Take note of who NU attracts for visits and offers this month.
This opening weekend should eventually produce multiple commits, and perhaps a few immediate ones.
Torres is the centerpiece. Davillier, heavily courted by Oklahoma, is perhaps the top prospect. His game is similar to Jalen Redmond and Ronnie Perkins, who both picked OU over NU in recent years.
“They’ve been recruiting me for a little bit of time now, and I like how they’re restarting the program by getting good players there,” Davillier said of Nebraska last month. “I like the coaches, and I really like the educational program they have in business. That’s what I want to major in.”
Other expected official visitors this weekend:
» Running back Justin Williams (Dallas, Georgia): A four-sport star whose big junior season put him on the national map. He’ll visit NU first and squeeze in trips to West Virginia, Louisville and maybe USC. Williams was openly courting Husker fans on his social media accounts Thursday.
“At Nebraska, I hope to see the facilities and stuff like that, but everybody says Nebraska’s just cornfields,” Williams told The World-Herald in late May. “I want to be proven wrong and blown away. And I want them to tell me how I’d fit into their offense.”
» Receiver Landon Samson (Southlake, Texas): He attended the spring game and had a giant junior year at Southlake Carroll High School, catching passes from Ohio State quarterback commit and No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers. Samson will accompany Ewers on a visit to Ohio State, which is worth watching, but Nebraska has the lead here.
» Offensive tackles Valen Erickson (Chicago, Illinois) and Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, Indiana): Erickson attended the spring game. Craig, who plays near the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio border, has a robust list of visits that starts with NU and finishes with Iowa at the end of the month.
» Tight end Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota): This is another position Nebraska reliably recruits well. With Bellevue West stars Micah Riley-Ducker and Kaden Helms headed out of state, the Huskers will host several tight ends in June, starting with Androff.
More notes:
» How many 2022 prospects will work out at the Friday Night Lights, Pipeline and 7-on-7 camps? In recent years the open-to-public events have been lower-key affairs compared to 2016 and 2017, when four- and five-star prospects worked out mostly for show and applause. The majority of those top-shelf prospects — Micah Parsons, Brendan Radley-Hiles and Tristian Gebbia among them — either never signed with NU or transferred soon after arriving.
» Nebraska had coaches at satellite camps in Miami during the week. The “Mega Camp” at Lindenwood University near St. Louis is set for this weekend. Lindenwood is advertising the presence of NU coaches at the camp. The Huskers have struggled to attract recruits out of St. Louis since Frost arrived.