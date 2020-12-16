Husker football signs 12 walk-ons, including 10 from Nebraska

Nebraska coach Scott Frost knows two things about every walk-on class signed at NU.
First, a few of the guys in each class will rise to the top of the program and vie for playing time.
Second, the walk-ons — 12 so far in NU’s 2021 class — will come with “a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.”
That includes Omaha Creighton Prep receiver/defensive back Alex Bullock, whom Frost called one of the best players in the state of Nebraska when asked directly about him.
“I think he could play multiple positions,” Frost said. Bullock caught 11 touchdowns and intercepted five passes this season for the Junior Jays.
Frost said NU is “lucky” to get the kind of walk-on talent it does.
“They’re going to compete,” Frost said. "There’s a lot of talent in this group of walk-ons, so if those guys come in with that attitude, we’re going to give them the opportunity that everybody else has to earn playing time and, if they do, we’re going to take care of them financially.”
Nebraska's walk-on class
DB Derek Branch, Lincoln Southeast, 5-11, 175
WR Alex Bullock, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-2, 190
DB Blake Closman, Millard North, 5-10, 190
OL Sam Hoskinson, Elkhorn South, 6-0, 245
PK Kelen Meyer, Ord, 6-3, 190
TE Evan Meyersick, Millard West, 6-5, 185
OL Weston Reiman, Weeping Water, 6-2, 290
OL Beau Schaller, Waukee (Iowa), 6-2, 265
RB Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-9, 170
QB Jarrett Synek, Hastings, 6-0, 190
DB Payton Weehler, Blockton (Iowa) Mt. Ayr, 6-3, 190
RB Aiden Young, Elkhorn, 5-9, 175
