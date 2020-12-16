 Skip to main content
Husker football signs 12 walk-ons, including 10 from Nebraska
FOOTBALL

Husker football signs 12 walk-ons, including 10 from Nebraska

Alex Bullock

Omaha Creighton Prep's Alex Bullock is one of 12 walk-ons Nebraska announced Wednesday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska coach Scott Frost knows two things about every walk-on class signed at NU.

First, a few of the guys in each class will rise to the top of the program and vie for playing time.

Second, the walk-ons — 12 so far in NU’s 2021 class — will come with “a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.”

That includes Omaha Creighton Prep receiver/defensive back Alex Bullock, whom Frost called one of the best players in the state of Nebraska when asked directly about him.

“I think he could play multiple positions,” Frost said. Bullock caught 11 touchdowns and intercepted five passes this season for the Junior Jays.

Frost said NU is “lucky” to get the kind of walk-on talent it does.

“They’re going to compete,” Frost said. "There’s a lot of talent in this group of walk-ons, so if those guys come in with that attitude, we’re going to give them the opportunity that everybody else has to earn playing time and, if they do, we’re going to take care of them financially.”

Nebraska's walk-on class

DB Derek Branch, Lincoln Southeast, 5-11, 175

WR Alex Bullock, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-2, 190

DB Blake Closman, Millard North, 5-10, 190

OL Sam Hoskinson, Elkhorn South, 6-0, 245

PK Kelen Meyer, Ord, 6-3, 190

TE Evan Meyersick, Millard West, 6-5, 185

OL Weston Reiman, Weeping Water, 6-2, 290

OL Beau Schaller, Waukee (Iowa), 6-2, 265

RB Matthew Schuster, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-9, 170

QB Jarrett Synek, Hastings, 6-0, 190

DB Payton Weehler, Blockton (Iowa) Mt. Ayr, 6-3, 190

RB Aiden Young, Elkhorn, 5-9, 175

Signee Spotlights: Get to know the players in Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

