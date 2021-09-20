 Skip to main content
Husker QB recruit Richard Torres tears ACL, will miss rest of senior season
Husker QB recruit Richard Torres tears ACL, will miss rest of senior season

Nebraska quarterback commit Richard Torres confirmed to The World-Herald on Monday that he tore his ACL and will miss the rest of his senior season.

Torres, from San Antonio Southside High School, had gotten off to a sizzling start, but tore up his knee on an option run Friday against Floresville (Texas) High School.

According to Maxpreps, Torres had thrown for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns through Southside's first four games. That included seven touchdowns in one half in the team's season opener last month.

Torres committed to Nebraska in June after the Huskers offered him a scholarship in March. He's a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, ranked as the No. 59 quarterback nationally.

Nebraska currently has eight players committed to its 2022 recruiting class.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

