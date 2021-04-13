Husker QB target MJ Morris sets spring game visit

LINCOLN — It appears Nebraska will have two quarterback prospects on hand for its May 1 spring game.

Reese Mooney, a 2023 quarterback from Denham Springs, Louisiana, had previously announced he'd attend. Now, 2022 quarterback MJ Morris plans to take in NU for the spring game, according to multiple reports. The Huskers will likely get the last crack to impress Morris before he makes a final decision between the four or five schools he's visited.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Atlanta's Pace Academy threw for 1,180 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, according to MaxPreps. Morris visited Florida State for its spring game last weekend. The Seminoles already have a QB commit for their 2022 class — former NU target Nicco Marchiol — but are apparently willing to take two quarterbacks in the class.

Morris told 247 Sports last week he'd recently visited Georgia Tech and North Carolina State — where former Husker assistant Tim Beck runs the offense — and would be visiting Nebraska on May 1. Arkansas has also made a strong push for Morris.