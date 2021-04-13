Husker QB target MJ Morris sets spring game visit

LINCOLN — It appears Nebraska will have two quarterback prospects on hand for its May 1 spring game.
Reese Mooney, a 2023 quarterback from Denham Springs, Louisiana, had previously announced he'd attend. Now, 2022 quarterback MJ Morris plans to take in NU for the spring game, according to multiple reports. The Huskers will likely get the last crack to impress Morris before he makes a final decision between the four or five schools he's visited.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Atlanta's Pace Academy threw for 1,180 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, according to MaxPreps. Morris visited Florida State for its spring game last weekend. The Seminoles already have a QB commit for their 2022 class — former NU target Nicco Marchiol — but are apparently willing to take two quarterbacks in the class.
Morris told 247 Sports last week he'd recently visited Georgia Tech and North Carolina State — where former Husker assistant Tim Beck runs the offense — and would be visiting Nebraska on May 1. Arkansas has also made a strong push for Morris.
A consensus four-star prospect — ESPN has him as the nation's No. 143 overall player, while 247 Sports regular service has him as the No. 95 player — Morris would be a big get for Nebraska, which cannot officially host recruits until June because of the NCAA's COVID recruiting rules. Presuming Morris makes the spring game trip, he'll have to pay for the travel and ticket himself and watch the game from the stands. While he could have an informal meeting with players off campus — 2021 signees Marques Buford and Thomas Fidone did so, for example — and perhaps call coaches on the phone, he cannot meet in person with coaches during the trip.
Morris is one of NU's top QB targets for the 2022 class. The other is San Antonio Southside signal caller Richard Torres, who got his first power conference offer from the Huskers March 3. Since then, Torres has received offers from Washington State and Kansas State, among other schools.
