Husker recruiting: Best friends from Kansas among Nebraska's growing list of official visitors

Meyers (6-2, 205) had 87 total tackles in eight games during his junior season, including 13 tackles for loss, four sacks and a few interceptions and forced fumbles.

Meyers is drawn to Nebraska because they're "blue-collar workers" and play like it, which he said he relates to.

"I want to visit Nebraska because they were one of the first teams that believed in me, and I just have a great connection with them," Meyers said. "I think Nebraska could be a great home for me if I decide to choose them."

Since their official visits are in the summer, Meyers and Kanak will also attend the spring game on May 1 to gauge the energy in Memorial Stadium on game day.

"I just want to try and get a little bit of a taste of what it would be like on a game-day atmosphere and see the team in live-action and determine what it would be like to play there," Kanak said.

Meyers said he and Kanak talk often about Nebraska and other schools recruiting both players. He also said it's possible both commit to the same school if they each see a future in the program.

But for Meyers, just going through the recruiting process with his best friend is special.