Husker recruiting: Coaches back on the road as Nebraska adjusts 2022 strategy

LINCOLN — For the first time in 21 months, Nebraska football coaches are back out recruiting.
A bye week after eight straight games will allow Scott Frost and Co. to scatter around the state and region to see prospects this weekend. The staff hadn’t been out since the end of January 2020, with the pandemic prompting an NCAA-mandated dead period of more than 14 months before a frenetic return in June to on-campus visits.
“It’s been a long time,” Frost said Wednesday. “It’s just unfortunate.”
The only known Nebraska activity Thursday was defensive line coach Tony Tuioti visiting Independence (Kan.) Community College, home of juco D-line targets Jeffrey M’ba and Amipeleasi Fifita. The latter player — a 6-foot-6, 330-pound Maryland commit — reported a Nebraska offer earlier in the day.
Husker coaches will undoubtedly visit existing pledges in their 2022 and 2023 classes, including in-state prospects playing in the last weekend of their regular seasons. The school has eight members for 2022 after defensive lineman and Florida native Hayden Schwartz decommitted this week.
The group is rated No. 76 nationally by 247Sports. Meanwhile, the 2023 cycle features two in-state players in Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula.
Frost this week offered more details about Nebraska’s recruiting approach ahead of the Dec. 15 early signing period that is becoming the standard deadline for FBS programs. The team will go after more “immediate impact” players and fewer prep players this time around. Frost has previously said he expected the 2022 haul to finish around 14 players, though that number may spike with news earlier this month that the NCAA Division I Council has approved a one-year waiver allowing programs to increase signing-class limits by up to seven additional spots.
“When you’re as close as we’ve been, one or two more pieces, one or two more guys will get you over the hump,” Frost said. “So we’re probably going to look to the transfer portal a little more, look to junior college a little more and focus on those things to make sure we replace a couple guys we might be losing and try to add just a couple more pieces I think we need.”
Roster management continues to be a moving target in the fallout from the pandemic-induced free year of eligibility in 2020. Nebraska, for example, will have no fewer than 16 key junior-eligible players who could elect to return next season or move on. That includes fourth-year stars like quarterback Adrian Martinez and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. In theory, at least a dozen prominent Huskers could run it back for their sixth college seasons — among them are defensive lineman Damion Daniels, tight end Austin Allen, guard Matt Sichterman and receiver Oliver Martin.
Transfer-portal activity — much quicker and more behind the scenes than traditional recruiting — will largely be contingent on those players’ decisions. Nebraska added five from the portal in each of the last two cycles to mixed success. Current contributors like offensive lineman Nouri Nouili, kicker Connor Culp, receiver Samori Touré, linebacker Chris Kolarevi and Martin all took that route to Lincoln.
The Huskers could bring in significantly more transfers and still not come close to how other schools are leaning into the portal. Michigan State, for example, added 20 transfers in the offseason.
Meanwhile, Nebraska still has three remaining home games through which to host visitors for 2022 and beyond. It has used 22 official visits in this cycle — seven of those on guests who are committed to the school and thirteen who went elsewhere. Of the two still-undecided official visitors to have passed through, one is a decommit (Schwartz) and the other is a cornerback from New Jersey with 30-plus offers (Avery Powell).
Big Red has had just two official visitors through four weekends at Memorial Stadium: current receiver and Florida native Victor Jones and Boise State pledge Kaeo Akana. It has issued only a handful of offers this month, mostly to 2023 and 2024 players. Two exceptions are juco cornerback Keionte Scott from Snow College in Utah and the defensive lineman Fifita.
“I think we’re a couple pieces away from getting over the hump and winning all these games,” Frost said. “We’ll do our best to take the young core that we have ... and try to add to it as best we can through high-school recruiting and other ways.”
