Husker recruiting: Coaches back on the road as Nebraska adjusts 2022 strategy

Frost this week offered more details about Nebraska’s recruiting approach ahead of the Dec. 15 early signing period that is becoming the standard deadline for FBS programs. The team will go after more “immediate impact” players and fewer prep players this time around. Frost has previously said he expected the 2022 haul to finish around 14 players, though that number may spike with news earlier this month that the NCAA Division I Council has approved a one-year waiver allowing programs to increase signing-class limits by up to seven additional spots.

“When you’re as close as we’ve been, one or two more pieces, one or two more guys will get you over the hump,” Frost said. “So we’re probably going to look to the transfer portal a little more, look to junior college a little more and focus on those things to make sure we replace a couple guys we might be losing and try to add just a couple more pieces I think we need.”