Husker recruiting notes: Georgia DB has NU among top schools; Lincoln Southeast LB gets interest

LINCOLN — Georgia has been one of Nebraska’s top recruiting pipelines since the arrival of Scott Frost, and three-star athlete Sutton Smith is among the prospects interested in the Huskers.
Smith, from Powder Springs McEachern High School, told The World-Herald he has two schools at the top: Nebraska and Memphis. The Huskers have offered Smith a position on defense; Memphis has a spot for him on offense. His decision will come down to which side of the ball he wants to play.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete said he likes that Nebraska’s coaches are not only looking for good football players, but good people.
“(Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) liked how I'm a good person overall,” he said. “They've reached out to people about me, like how I take care of my school work, see if I know how to communicate well, (if) I'm a good person, and they would like to be around and be a part of the program, to represent the state, the team, the tradition.”
Smith said his strengths are his speed and versatility, which allow him to play anywhere in the secondary, on offense or run back returns on special teams. As a junior he averaged 27.4 yards per kickoff return and 8.5 per punt return, according to Maxpreps.
Smith said he has created a close relationship with defensive backs coach Travis Fisher. Since NU reached out to him in late January, he speaks with Husker coaches daily.
“I like how Coach (Fisher) could develop me, bring my game to another level,” he said. “I talked to one of the players, they say (Fisher) is a guru. He’s really good at what he does and I like the competition level.”
NU is recruiting several other defensive backs out of Georgia, including Loganville Grayson’s Mumu Bin-Wahad — who told 247Sports over the weekend that NU was among his top five schools — Buford’s Ryland Gandy and Malik Spencer, and Seminole County’s Nick Cull.
More recruiting notes:
» Lincoln Southeast linebacker Jake Appleget said he talks weekly with NU linebackers coach Barrett Ruud — a Southeast alum — but the Huskers haven’t decided whether they want to offer the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder yet. Applget could play inside or outside linebacker. He has offers from Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Illinois State, Penn and Yale. He said he's also received interest from Wyoming and North Dakota State.
He logged 67 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his junior year at Lincoln Southeast. On the other side of the ball, Appleget caught 17 passes for 280 yards during his junior season. He was on ESPN’s segment “You Got Mossed” for snatching a ball out of the hands of a defensive back for a touchdown.
“My strengths, I would obviously say my versatility, I play both sides of the ball, and offense helps me be quick on my feet, and I have really good hand-eye coordination,” Appleget said. “I’m really, really quick and able to move on defense, really lengthy to be able to get in passing lanes.”
» According to the 247Sports composite, NU is ranked 59th nationally and 11th in the Big Ten for the 2022 recruiting class. Three Big Ten teams — Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers — are ranked inside the top 10.
Rutgers, at 10th, will make all schools — including Nebraska — face a harder road recruiting in New Jersey. RU has already five players committed from the state.
Staff writer Sam McKewon contributed to this report.