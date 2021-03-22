Husker recruiting notes: Georgia DB has NU among top schools; Lincoln Southeast LB gets interest

LINCOLN — Georgia has been one of Nebraska’s top recruiting pipelines since the arrival of Scott Frost, and three-star athlete Sutton Smith is among the prospects interested in the Huskers.

Smith, from Powder Springs McEachern High School, told The World-Herald he has two schools at the top: Nebraska and Memphis. The Huskers have offered Smith a position on defense; Memphis has a spot for him on offense. His decision will come down to which side of the ball he wants to play.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete said he likes that Nebraska’s coaches are not only looking for good football players, but good people.

“(Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) liked how I'm a good person overall,” he said. “They've reached out to people about me, like how I take care of my school work, see if I know how to communicate well, (if) I'm a good person, and they would like to be around and be a part of the program, to represent the state, the team, the tradition.”

Smith said his strengths are his speed and versatility, which allow him to play anywhere in the secondary, on offense or run back returns on special teams. As a junior he averaged 27.4 yards per kickoff return and 8.5 per punt return, according to Maxpreps.