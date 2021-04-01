Husker recruiting notes: Nebraska has early foothold with 2023 quarterback

LINCOLN — As Nebraska looks to find a quarterback for its 2022 recruiting class, it may have a better bead on one for the 2023 class.
Reese Mooney — 6-foot-1, 190 pounds from Denham Springs, Louisiana — has had a Husker scholarship offer since April 2020. He and his dad, Teddy, grew up as Husker fans. They'll attend the spring game May 1 and have been in almost daily contact with Nebraska's coaching staff.
“Shoot, I’ve always liked Nebraska, and I have a great relationship with Coach (Scott) Frost and (quarterbacks coach Mario) Verduzco,” Mooney said Wednesday. “They’re like father figures to me and I feel like I can talk to them about anything. They like to spread it around and throw it, and they like to run their quarterbacks too, and I feel like I can fit into that. I’ve always liked the fans too. They’re second to none.”
Mooney is also a top college baseball prospect on the left side of the infield. Nebraska is open to letting him try both sports, Mooney said, as are a number of other schools who have offered football scholarships. Mooney said his top group includes Nebraska, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Colorado, West Virginia, Florida Atlantic and Illinois, which just extended an offer this week.
But it’s clear Nebraska’s close to the top. Mooney’s seen several Husker games in person — the last was the 2016 Music City Bowl against Tennessee — and NU has spent a year recruiting him.
“I want to see what the atmosphere is like now,” Mooney said of his spring game trip to NU. While the Huskers can’t host recruits until June 1, prospects are allowed to attend events open to the public.
Among 2022 quarterback prospects, two stand out as key targets — Richard Torres from San Antonio and MJ Morris from Atlanta.
NU was Torres’ first major offer, but since the Huskers shined a light on him, he’s added Washington State, Kansas State and Utah, among others.
Morris, a four-star prospect and the No. 57 player in the country according to ESPN, has Florida State and Arkansas near the top of his list, but has told various outlets he plans a visit to Nebraska. Morris, like Mooney, plays baseball and would explore playing both sports in college.
The Huskers could also head to the transfer portal for a quarterback.
More recruiting notes:
» Sullivan Weidman, an offensive lineman from Massachusetts, committed to West Virginia on Thursday. He had taken a self-guided tour of Nebraska last month.
» James Monds III of Fort Pierce, Florida, announced this week his official visit to Nebraska for June 4-6. The three-star cornerback is the nephew of Wonder Monds, an All-America defensive back for the Huskers from 1973-75.
Monds (5-10, 180) likes where the Huskers will use his skills in their defense. He talks to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher on a weekly basis.
Monds said he is a "ball hog," a good quality for a defensive back to catch interceptions. He also said he has a high football IQ.
He also has offers from Michigan State, Mississippi State and Miami. His official visit to Indiana is scheduled for the weekend of June 11-13.
Popeye Williams, a defensive end from Indianapolis, is also scheduled to take an official visit to Nebraska the same weekend as Monds.
» Trevon McAlpine, a defensive lineman from Saraland, Alabama, also likes how his talents would fit Nebraska's defense.
"They see me making big plays coming in as a freshman, and they like the way I play," McAlpine said. "So they think I can come in and put all my talents and show everybody what I'm made of."
McAlpine plans to major in business management in college and likes Nebraska's business college.
"They have one of the best business schools around the country," he said. "So that is a big part about Nebraska for me."
The 6-3, 280-pound lineman has offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Arkansas and Indiana. He said he is still deciding where to take his official visits and is still getting offers. McAlpine said Auburn is his "dream" school but has yet to receive an offer from the Tigers.
The Huskers have also offered McAlpine's teammate, wide receiver Jarel Williams.