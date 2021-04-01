Husker recruiting notes: Nebraska has early foothold with 2023 quarterback

Monds (5-10, 180) likes where the Huskers will use his skills in their defense. He talks to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher on a weekly basis.

Monds said he is a "ball hog," a good quality for a defensive back to catch interceptions. He also said he has a high football IQ.

He also has offers from Michigan State, Mississippi State and Miami. His official visit to Indiana is scheduled for the weekend of June 11-13.

Popeye Williams, a defensive end from Indianapolis, is also scheduled to take an official visit to Nebraska the same weekend as Monds.

» Trevon McAlpine, a defensive lineman from Saraland, Alabama, also likes how his talents would fit Nebraska's defense.

"They see me making big plays coming in as a freshman, and they like the way I play," McAlpine said. "So they think I can come in and put all my talents and show everybody what I'm made of."

McAlpine plans to major in business management in college and likes Nebraska's business college.

"They have one of the best business schools around the country," he said. "So that is a big part about Nebraska for me."