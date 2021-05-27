Husker recruiting notes: Nebraska hot on the trail for two offensive tackles

LINCOLN — Jake Maikkula can’t count the number of PB&Js and hamburgers he’s had to crush over the last two years to go from weighing 160 pounds to 270.
A chance to get college paid for — while playing a game he loves — is why he’s packed on the pounds to play offensive line at Valor Christian High School just outside Denver.
“It wasn’t always fun but I enjoyed doing it, seeing the changes in my strength,” said Maikkula, one of several 2022 Nebraska offensive line targets visiting in June. “Shoot, my bench max tripled since my freshman year. I think that’s awesome.”
With size and strength came attention. Maikkula, like a lot of Colorado offensive linemen each year, has plenty of schools on his Zoom speed dial. He’s anxious to see five — Colorado, Virginia, Duke, Cal and NU — and make a decision before his senior year starts. He heads to Nebraska on June 21.
“I want to find the place I’ll really enjoy,” Maikkula said. “It’s hard to put into words, but the place that feels like a home, has great academics and where I can play big-time football.”
Nebraska may have its deepest offensive line in years with two freshmen as tackle bookends, but that doesn’t mean the Huskers are standing pat in the 2022 recruiting class. Offensive line recruiting tends to be an annual priority — at least two each cycle, and NU signed six in 2019. While the position won’t command the same interest as corner or pass rusher, Nebraska will likely sign a few prospects.
Maikkula is one to watch. He attended the NU spring game and ran into former Husker/Valor grad Eric Lee.
Another lineman to watch is Bellevue West’s Henry Rickels, who does not yet have an offer but will work out for Nebraska this June, according to multiple reports.
Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, Indiana) visits June 4 and may be at the top of NU's list. Craig was 6-foot-3, 240 pounds when the nation went on COVID pause last March, Lawrenceburg coach Ryan Knigga said. He returned 6-5, 260. He’s now 6-5, 278 and had an uncle who was 6-7, 330 when he played at Indiana. The Craig family hits a growth spurt late, Knigga said.
“But he’s just so athletic for his size,” said Knigga, who is good friends with former Husker Josh Sewell. “He can play all five positions on the line.”
That’ll excite NU, which tends to seek versatile linemen who can move around as needed. Brant Banks, for example, has been moved from tackle to guard despite being 6-7.
Craig has 33 offers, Knigga said, and enough interest from Ohio State and Michigan that each wants him to work out at one of their camps in June. He'll officially visit Nebraska, Iowa, Northwestern and Vanderbilt, and unofficially visit Indiana and Purdue. Illinois, which just recently offered him, may be in the mix too.
Knigga divides teams’ recruiting efforts into two categories: Programs that have a “fly by the seat of their pants” approach and those that go “first class." Nebraska is the latter, he said.
“They’ve spent a lot of time really just getting to know Ashton,” Knigga said.
As of now, Maikkula and Craig are the only two offensive line prospects with official visits scheduled. Both want to make a decision before their 2022 season begins.
More recruiting notes:
» The Huskers rank 66th nationally and 13th in the Big Ten according to the 247Sports composite; 69th and 13th according to Rivals. Wisconsin is last in both services.
» Quarterback Richard Torres (San Antonio, Texas) has locked in his official visit to Nebraska for June 4, said his 7-on-7 coach Shaun Battles. The chances of NU accepting a commitment from fellow QB target MJ Morris — who said he’d make a decision May 25 but didn’t — may be slim until the Huskers get a good look at Torres.
Battles said Torres has sparkled in recent 7-on-7 events, honing his read-progression skills because quarterbacks only get four seconds to make a decision. Torres’ arm strength is elite, Battles said.
“The deep comeback is not a route a lot of quarterbacks can make at that age,” Battles said. “Richard can make it. He can make any throw.”
Nebraska identified Torres’ skills and offered him a scholarship before any other Power Five program. Now it's watching other schools play “follow the leader" with their offers, Battles said. Torres has a visit to Kansas State scheduled, according to 247Sports, but Battles said Torres keeps quiet about his recruiting process.
“He plays it pretty close to the vest,” Battles said. “But if you love him, he loves you. And Nebraska loved him first.”
» Jaren Kanak is not planning to officially visit Nebraska in June after picking up offers from Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and more. His 100-meter track times well below 10.5 seconds got the nation’s attention. Nebraska put in the work, and Kanak visited for the spring game, but one of the top prospects in the Midwest can go anywhere at this point.
» Nebraska’s annual work in Florida has produced at least four official visits for June. James Monds (Fort Pierce Westwood) has long been on the calendar for June 18, and he'll now be joined that weekend by athlete JaCorey Thomas (Orlando Boone). The other set visits are safety Markeith Williams (Orlando Evans) on June 11, and pass rusher Nick Campbell (Lake Minneola) on June 26. Three of the four are from the Orlando area, as is 2022 receiver commit Victor Jones, who plays at Olympia High School and caught five passes for 45 yards and two touchdowns in a spring football jamboree game.
As of now, NU has offered fewer prospects from Florida in the 2022 class than in previous years. The Huskers have extended 48 offers in 2022, according to 247Sports. That number was 65 in 2021, 69 in 2020 and 70 in 2019. NU may offer more as the cycle progresses though.