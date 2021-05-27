Husker recruiting notes: Nebraska hot on the trail for two offensive tackles

Maikkula is one to watch. He attended the NU spring game and ran into former Husker/Valor grad Eric Lee.

Another lineman to watch is Bellevue West’s Henry Rickels, who does not yet have an offer but will work out for Nebraska this June, according to multiple reports.

Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, Indiana) visits June 4 and may be at the top of NU's list. Craig was 6-foot-3, 240 pounds when the nation went on COVID pause last March, Lawrenceburg coach Ryan Knigga said. He returned 6-5, 260. He’s now 6-5, 278 and had an uncle who was 6-7, 330 when he played at Indiana. The Craig family hits a growth spurt late, Knigga said.

“But he’s just so athletic for his size,” said Knigga, who is good friends with former Husker Josh Sewell. “He can play all five positions on the line.”

That’ll excite NU, which tends to seek versatile linemen who can move around as needed. Brant Banks, for example, has been moved from tackle to guard despite being 6-7.

Craig has 33 offers, Knigga said, and enough interest from Ohio State and Michigan that each wants him to work out at one of their camps in June. He'll officially visit Nebraska, Iowa, Northwestern and Vanderbilt, and unofficially visit Indiana and Purdue. Illinois, which just recently offered him, may be in the mix too.