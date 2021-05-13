Husker recruiting notes: Once a QB, Nico Davillier now headlines Nebraska's D-line targets

Through Zoom and phone calls with Tony Tuioti, Erik Chinander and Scott Frost, Davillier has grown to learn more about Nebraska.

“They’ve been recruiting me for a little bit of time now, and I like how they’re restarting the program by getting good players there,” Davillier said. “I like the coaches, and I really like the educational program they have in business. That’s what I want to major in.”

Nebraska tends to use its more athletic linemen up and down the line — like Deontre Thomas, whose game resembles Davillier's. A little end, a little nose tackle, a little defensive tackle. NU’s ability to move in and out of 4-3 and 3-4 fronts means any recruit has to be versatile.

At Maumelle, Davillier mostly plays defensive end on standard downs or third-and-long. In short-yardage situations, he said coaches give him the option.

“Most of the time I’d choose inside tackle because I’m big and strong and can make the plays on the clutch downs,” he said.

Davillier is one of several defensive line targets Nebraska has prioritized for its 2022 class. Although NU has 14 scholarship defensive linemen at the moment, there are five in that “fifth/sixth year” category.