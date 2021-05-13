Husker recruiting notes: Once a QB, Nico Davillier now headlines Nebraska's D-line targets

LINCOLN — Nico Davillier, one of Nebraska’s top defensive line targets in the 2022 class, is part of his high school team’s goal-line package on offense. It's pretty common, even in college, to get an extra big guy in the formation, especially if he’s the best lineman on your team.
But Davillier doesn’t block. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder heads right to quarterback for Maumelle (Ark.) High School.
He rushed 12 times for 31 yards and three touchdowns last season. It wasn’t awkward either. Before a knee surgery early in his high school career sent him to defensive line, he was a full-time quarterback. The biggest one around.
“I did everything,” Davillier said. “Run and pass.”
The injury changed his career trajectory, in a good way. He made 39 tackles last season, with 10 for loss and three sacks. Now he has more scholarship offers than he can count.
The three that stand out most — Arkansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma — are the three he’ll choose between June 27, when he announces his decision at a football camp in Little Rock “that helped me get to where I am today.”
Before the announcement, he’ll visit NU on June 4 and OU June 18. Arkansas, three hours up the road in Fayetteville, won’t get a visit until September, but Davillier is familiar with that program because they frequently recruit his school.
Through Zoom and phone calls with Tony Tuioti, Erik Chinander and Scott Frost, Davillier has grown to learn more about Nebraska.
“They’ve been recruiting me for a little bit of time now, and I like how they’re restarting the program by getting good players there,” Davillier said. “I like the coaches, and I really like the educational program they have in business. That’s what I want to major in.”
Nebraska tends to use its more athletic linemen up and down the line — like Deontre Thomas, whose game resembles Davillier's. A little end, a little nose tackle, a little defensive tackle. NU’s ability to move in and out of 4-3 and 3-4 fronts means any recruit has to be versatile.
At Maumelle, Davillier mostly plays defensive end on standard downs or third-and-long. In short-yardage situations, he said coaches give him the option.
“Most of the time I’d choose inside tackle because I’m big and strong and can make the plays on the clutch downs,” he said.
Davillier is one of several defensive line targets Nebraska has prioritized for its 2022 class. Although NU has 14 scholarship defensive linemen at the moment, there are five in that “fifth/sixth year” category.
Another defensive lineman, Jalen Marshall of Overland Park, Kansas, is still scheduled to visit the Huskers June 4. A third — Chris McClellan of Owasso, Oklahoma — attended the Husker spring game and has set official visits for Florida (June 4), USC (June 18) and Ohio State (June 25).
Of the trio, Davillier probably has the most growth potential as he packs on weight and learns the position.
“I want to get bigger and faster, and I’m trying to develop more moves and use my hands more,” Davillier said.
More recruiting notes:
» Quarterback MJ Morris (Atlanta) told The World-Herald on Monday that he'll make his decision in two weeks or sometime in late May. Nebraska, Georgia Tech and North Carolina State are his finalists.
» Athlete Jaren Kanak (Hays, Kansas) is starting to get national attention and received a Penn State offer this week. According to 247Sports, he’ll visit Clemson on June 1. Clemson has been successful in plucking Midwestern kids before, such as Isaiah Simmons and Mario Goodrich.
Kanak has a June 4 official visit to Nebraska on the calendar too. NU has been recruiting Kanak longer, and also wants his high school teammate, inside linebacker Gavin Meyers.
Kanak plays receiver, running back and quarterback, and on defense he's a kind of looming, blitzing linebacker. His 10.66-second 100-meter dash time recorded in McCook has turned heads, and he followed it up with a 10.78 at Kearney a week later.
» Carson Hegerle (West Fargo, North Dakota) announced on Twitter he’ll visit Nebraska in June. Hegerle doesn’t have any Power Five offers yet, but he’ll get a chance to impress Husker coaches.
Hegerle (6-3, 190) had 425 yards receiving, four interceptions and two kickoff returns for touchdowns last season. He was first-team all-state in football and second-team all-state in basketball.