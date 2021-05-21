Husker recruiting notes: RB target Justin Williams wants to be 'blown away' by Nebraska

LINCOLN — Those quick cuts and spin moves in Justin Williams’ junior highlight film may be due to the influence of another sport at Dallas (Georgia) East Paulding High School.
Lacrosse.
“It’s a lot running so it gets you into shape pretty fast,” said the Rivals four-star running back who will visit Nebraska June 4. “And it helps with hand/eye coordination — having to catch the ball, and then having to cut through the defense with spin moves. You need all that in football.”
Williams showed off the moves — and more — in a junior season that put him squarely on the recruiting map. After missing his sophomore season with a foot injury, Williams racked up 1,477 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns for East Paulding, which plays in Georgia’s 6A class. Williams flashed a combination of speed and power reflected in a decent 100-meter dash time (11.32 seconds) and a squat of 495 pounds.
“I was always pretty strong growing up,” Williams said. “I played defensive line in rec ball and middle school and, in ninth grade, I slimmed down and transitioned to running back. I started running track — because my mom ran track — and I started gaining speed.”
He landed on NU’s radar and, if he committed to the Huskers, he’d be the fourth running back from Georgia to do so. Ronald Thompkins — who recently transferred — and Gabe Ervin signed out of high school, while Dedrick Mills, originally from Georgia, signed with the Huskers out of junior college.
Of the trio, the 6-foot, 207-pound Williams’ game is perhaps most like Mills. Williams has attracted national interest, though, as a downhill runner for a spread offense. In winter and spring, he conducted three or four Zoom calls a week, and Williams has official visits slated for Louisville and West Virginia, plus significant interest from Minnesota, Mississippi and USC, as well.
“The big thing for me is relationships. I want to go up there, see if I’m feeling the vibe,” Williams said. “Not even really football — I want to see the school, as well. I want to get that gut feeling, with all the schools I’m visiting. At Nebraska, I hope to see the facilities and stuff like that, but everybody says Nebraska’s just cornfields. I want to be proven wrong and blown away. And I want them to tell me how I’d fit into their offense.”
NU doesn’t have any other official visits set from running back and, with five scholarship freshman running backs still in the program, it’ll likely be choosy in the 2022 cycle. The Huskers took one back, Ervin, in the 2021 class.
Ervin played for Buford, also in 6A, a frequent opponent of East Paulding. Like Ervin, Williams is content to leave his home state in search of the right fit.
“I told myself ‘wherever I’m wanted, and whatever school is best for me, that’s the opportunity for me,’” Williams said. “I don’t have an issue leaving the state. I don’t want to go to a school near home where I’m not going to fit in and I’m not going to play and I’m not wanted.”
More recruiting notes:
» Honolulu Saint Louis School’s AJ Bianco — a Husker quarterback target — is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, has barely played high school football, and just could be the best quarterback nearly no school knows about.
That’s according to his head coach, Ron Lee, who coached at the University of Hawaii for more than a decade — NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was on the Hawaii staff when Lee was there — and, when he returned to Saint Louis, was the offensive coordinator for Tua Tagovailoa. After Tagovailoa, Lee coached Washington State starter Jayden de Laura. Two years ago, Tuioti, Scott Frost and Mario Verduzco went out to Saint Louis to see de Laura. Bianco, the backup, had just transferred into the school.
Nebraska offered Bianco then, Lee said. Since then, an injury derailed his sophomore year, and COVID left him without any junior tape. Nebraska, Washington State and Hawaii are his only offers, and his Hudl highlight film from the past two years consists of spring scrimmage tape from the last month.
But that tape is special, Lee said. And Lee’s starting to field calls from USC and UCLA.
“Oh my gosh, he got in a game-like situation, and he threw, like, six touchdowns the last two scrimmages,” Lee said. “The pocket presence is so much better. He can run, and he really throws the ball. If there’s a quarterback better than this guy right, I’d like to see him.”
Bianco is supposed to head to an Elite 11 Regional soon, Lee said and perhaps tour some West Coast schools. Because Nebraska has recruited Bianco longest, Lee said NU has built up some “loyalty.” Tuioti’s connection to the area helps, too.
» Jaren Kanak, the two-way athlete from Hays, Kansas, recently added offers from USC, Texas A&M, Florida and others. According to Rivals, the official visit to Nebraska remains set, but Kanak’s options — growing because of impressive track times — will complicate his recruiting process.
» Acton (Massachusetts) Buckingham Browne and Nichols School middle linebacker Tyler Martin will visit Nebraska on June 11, according to 247 Sports. Martin had originally committed to Michigan and backed out of it after UM defensive coordinator Don Brown went to Arizona. Martin is one of two inside linebacker prospects scheduled to visit in June. Gavin Meyers — Kanak’s teammate — is the other.
