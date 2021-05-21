Husker recruiting notes: RB target Justin Williams wants to be 'blown away' by Nebraska

Of the trio, the 6-foot, 207-pound Williams’ game is perhaps most like Mills. Williams has attracted national interest, though, as a downhill runner for a spread offense. In winter and spring, he conducted three or four Zoom calls a week, and Williams has official visits slated for Louisville and West Virginia, plus significant interest from Minnesota, Mississippi and USC, as well.

“The big thing for me is relationships. I want to go up there, see if I’m feeling the vibe,” Williams said. “Not even really football — I want to see the school, as well. I want to get that gut feeling, with all the schools I’m visiting. At Nebraska, I hope to see the facilities and stuff like that, but everybody says Nebraska’s just cornfields. I want to be proven wrong and blown away. And I want them to tell me how I’d fit into their offense.”

NU doesn’t have any other official visits set from running back and, with five scholarship freshman running backs still in the program, it’ll likely be choosy in the 2022 cycle. The Huskers took one back, Ervin, in the 2021 class.

Ervin played for Buford, also in 6A, a frequent opponent of East Paulding. Like Ervin, Williams is content to leave his home state in search of the right fit.