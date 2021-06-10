Husker recruiting weekend preview: Nebraska has six more official visitors coming to Lincoln

“But I can line up and play in the slot too,” Hayes said.

Hayes had 28 catches for 346 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore at Damonte Ranch High School in Reno. He transferred to McQueen before his junior season because he no longer lived in Damonte Ranch’s area.

Nevada didn’t play high school football until the spring, and even then it was just five games. Hayes rushed for 607 yards and seven touchdowns, finding his stride after a tough season-opening game, McQueen coach Jim Snelling said.

“He was one of the first guys up to the field, hitting the sled with the linemen,” Snelling said. “He’s always one of the guys watching the most film. He’s always prepared and ready to go. He knows his job and the guy in front of him’s job as well. He knows how the blocking schemes are going to work and where the holes are going to break.”

Northern Nevada — where Reno is located — tends to produce three or four Division I football prospects per year, Snelling said. McQueen has produced NFL players Kyle Van Noy and Brandon Aiyuk. As a freshman at Damonte Ranch, Hayes played with Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara.