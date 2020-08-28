Huskers add more in-state talent with commitment from Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins

“I worked out a lot with Teddy and he talked to me every day this summer about joining him and the other guys at Nebraska,” Rollins said. “Haarberg and I have talked some too.”

Prochazka said: "Working out with AJ helped me build a friendship with him. He's a real hard worker and that's what I look for in the guys that are committing."

Rollins has taken multiple visits to Nebraska in the last year. He also visited Missouri and Iowa State — his cousin is Cyclones running back Breece Hall — before the NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting due to COVID-19.

He had hoped to take official visits this fall, but plans changed when the suspension was extended through September.

“I wanted to visit other schools and was going to commit during an official visit,” he said. “We aren’t going to be able to take those, so what better time than now?”

Rollins, a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and Rivals, is a multi-sport athlete. He started for the Junior Jays' basketball team last season, averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Creighton Prep coach Tim Johnk thinks Rollins will only improve when he gets to Lincoln.