Huskers add Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington via transfer portal

LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph is adding one more weapon to his receivers room ahead of the season.

Texas transfer Marcus Washington committed to Nebraska Tuesday morning. Washington, who chose NU over Purdue and Utah, among other schools, played 31 games for the Longhorns and started seven last season. He took most of his reps alongside Husker quarterback Casey Thompson.

The 6-foot-2, 189-pound receiver caught 18 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Washington is the third wide receiver to transfer to Nebraska this offseason, joining LSU transfer Trey Palmer and New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda. The Huskers found success last year utilizing Montana transfer Samori Touré, who tallied 46 catches for 896 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season at NU. Touré was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of last month’s NFL draft.

Touré averaged 19.5 yards per catch last year, and Washington displayed similar field-stretching ability at Texas. Washington worked more from the outside than the slot, but he still averaged 15.4 yards per catch last season.

The four-star recruit out of St. Louis signed with the Longhorns in 2019. He held offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and several other schools, including Nebraska. He visited NU multiple occasions, and now he’s reuniting with his former quarterback.

Washington’s speed could fill the void left by Bellevue West graduate Zavier Betts, whose status with Nebraska remains uncertain. Betts left the team during spring camp.

Washington is the 16th transfer to join the Huskers this offseason. Only Southern California (19 transfers) has utilized the portal more among Power Five programs.

