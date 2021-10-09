Huskers again show off Memorial Stadium to several top recruits

LINCOLN — Class of 2023 prospects filled the northeast sidelines at Memorial Stadium for a second straight Saturday night as Nebraska continued to concentrate its efforts on recruiting cycles beyond the most immediate one.

The Huskers didn’t have an official visitor from the 2022 class for the Michigan game, but the field-level area was still crowded with future NU targets and their families.

The school’s top 2023 quarterback target — three-star Reese Mooney out of Denham Springs, Louisiana — milled around with the help of a scooter with his left foot in a boot. Another 2023 prospect, edge rusher Kennedy McDowell from Texas — Big Red is among his eight offers — also maneuvered with crutches and his own left foot in a boot.

Current Nebraska commits tended to congregate together. Class of 2022 in-state pledges Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast) and Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) walked around with Hayden Schwartz. The defender from Florida made his first trip to Lincoln after coming aboard during the summer. A 2023 pledge, offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula of Lincoln Southeast, was with them while the only other current 2023 NU commit, Ben Brahmer, a tight end/receiver from Pierce, also roamed the sidelines.