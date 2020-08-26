Huskers beat Hawkeyes, LSU for Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone

“He shows me videos of his guys and their route running and hands and believes I can be the same,” he said. “I know he can develop me and get me to the next level.”

Fidone had the opportunity to catch passes from an NFL quarterback when former Omaha Creighton Prep standout and current Los Angeles Charger Easton Stick was in Omaha this summer. That only boosted his confidence.

“He didn’t know who I was and we talked on the field during the workout. He said just watching me on the field that he was guessing I had a lot of (college) options,” Fidone said. “That was really cool to hear from an NFL quarterback.”

Peer recruiting also played a role in Fidone’s recruitment. Fidone took an unofficial visit to NU set up by his future teammates — including Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg — to Lincoln, talking to current players.

“I have really gotten to know the current players and the recruiting class well,” he said.