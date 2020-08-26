Huskers beat Hawkeyes, LSU for Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone

One of the best tight ends in the 2021 recruiting class might be from Iowa, but he lived just up the road from Nebraska and bled Husker red as a kid.
“We grew up Nebraska fans,” Council Bluffs Lewis Central star Thomas Fidone said this week. “We used to cry when they lost.”
There were no tears from NU on Wednesday — unless they were the kind produced by joy. Fidone, a top 100 prospect and arguably the best overall player in the Midwest, committed to the Huskers over his other finalists, LSU and Iowa.
“The relationships with all the coaches was a big factor in my decision,” the 6-foot-6, 225-pound four-star prospect said. “Being close to home wasn’t really a factor. It felt like home and fit me more than anything else.”
Fidone also credited his relationship with NU tight end coach Sean Beckton.
“Coach Beckton and I have a great relationship,” Fidone said. “He has a good resume as a coach and some of his past and current players have texted me and told me how good of a coach he is.”
Nebraska's recruitment of Fidone has lasted nearly a year. The Huskers offered on Sept. 28 and he attended Friday Night Lights camp in Lincoln last June. He trusts Beckton and the rest of the NU coaching staff to get him to the NFL.
“He shows me videos of his guys and their route running and hands and believes I can be the same,” he said. “I know he can develop me and get me to the next level.”
Fidone had the opportunity to catch passes from an NFL quarterback when former Omaha Creighton Prep standout and current Los Angeles Charger Easton Stick was in Omaha this summer. That only boosted his confidence.
“He didn’t know who I was and we talked on the field during the workout. He said just watching me on the field that he was guessing I had a lot of (college) options,” Fidone said. “That was really cool to hear from an NFL quarterback.”
Peer recruiting also played a role in Fidone’s recruitment. Fidone took an unofficial visit to NU set up by his future teammates — including Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg — to Lincoln, talking to current players.
“I have really gotten to know the current players and the recruiting class well,” he said.
A current four-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports, Fidone is a big piece of the puzzle in NU’s 2021 recruiting class. Fidone is ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the country according to 247Sports and No. 3 per Rivals. He is the highest-rated recruit of the 16 NU commitments in the class with a No. 36 (247Sports) and No. 62 (Rivals) overall rating. He currently ranks as the third highest rated player in Frost's tenure at Nebraska. A grade of .9574 via the 247Sports composite ranks behind offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (.9749 in 2020) and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (.9597 in 2019).
He had 39 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. The NU staff plans to use the versatile tight end in a variety of ways.
“They see me more as a hybrid tight end,” he said. “I will play the one or outside receiver, the two or slot receiver and Y or H-back while also being an attached tight end on the line.”
On March 16, Fidone named a top six of Nebraska, LSU, Notre Dame, Iowa, Michigan and Penn State.
He made multiple unofficial visits to Nebraska and Iowa in the past year, prior to the NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting due to COVID-19. He had planned to take an official visit to LSU on Sept. 12 and hoped to take more official visits this fall. Plans changed when the suspension was extended through September.
“I think it definitely would've been a harder decision if I was able to take official visits,” he said. “Being able to see other facilities and meeting coaching staffs face to face might have changed things a little bit but I am excited about Nebraska.”
In the end, “LSU and Iowa were the other two that were close,” he said.
Securing a commitment away from those two schools — and the 33 other power conference schools that offered — is a coup for NU. LSU, the defending national champions, first offered on Oct. 9, 2019 and Iowa was the first school to offer in July of 2019. The Hawkeyes have a history of producing NFL tight ends, including Omaha South’s Noah Fant.
Fidone is the latest power conference commit that Lewis Central's Justin Kammrad has coached. In 2019, quarterback Max Duggan signed with TCU and defensive lineman Logan Jones signed with Iowa. Kammrad believes NU is getting a rare football player.
“They are obviously getting an extremely athletic, explosive type of athlete that doesn’t fit the traditional model of a tight end,” Kammrad said. “He is a hybrid guy that can play multiple positions and create match-up problems both vertically and horizontally.”
Kammrad saw first-hand the effort NU's coaching staff put into recruiting Fidone.
“The school visits and multiple coaches making contact with him were big to (Fidone). Not only Frost but they watched a basketball game, (Beckton) watched him in the weight room. The multiple contacts from different personnel really sold him. Coach Beckton is a big sell for him and I know Thomas refers to what they did with that position at UCF. He felt strongly the coaches can develop him and get him to the next level.”
