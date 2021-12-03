Huskers continue to hit transfer portal hard with several more scholarship offers Friday

Nebraska’s frenzied offseason recruiting push continued Friday with a flurry of scholarship offers to transfer portal targets and at least one high schooler in the 2022 class.

While the Huskers host other visitors this weekend and continue to round out the coaching staff — the Mickey Joseph hire was made official Friday — they have also pushed their offers to transfer targets for the week to double digits.

Among the new targets:

» Elijah Griffin, a two-way athlete and high school senior at Chaminade College Prep in St. Louis. He's made it known he’s not likely to sign until February, giving him more time to evaluate Nebraska and other interested schools like Kansas and Kentucky. The three-star prospect made 21 catches for 501 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver this fall while logging 31 tackles with three interceptions and a forced fumble. NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has been Griffin’s primary recruiter.