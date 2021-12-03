Huskers continue to hit transfer portal hard with several more scholarship offers Friday

Nebraska’s frenzied offseason recruiting push continued Friday with a flurry of scholarship offers to transfer portal targets and at least one high schooler in the 2022 class.
While the Huskers host other visitors this weekend and continue to round out the coaching staff — the Mickey Joseph hire was made official Friday — they have also pushed their offers to transfer targets for the week to double digits.
Among the new targets:
» Elijah Griffin, a two-way athlete and high school senior at Chaminade College Prep in St. Louis. He's made it known he’s not likely to sign until February, giving him more time to evaluate Nebraska and other interested schools like Kansas and Kentucky. The three-star prospect made 21 catches for 501 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver this fall while logging 31 tackles with three interceptions and a forced fumble. NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has been Griffin’s primary recruiter.
» Florida International receiver Tyrese Chambers. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder from Maryland is coming off a breakout season with 1,074 yards and nine touchdowns on 45 catches. His winding path to this point began by playing no games at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College in 2018 before moving to FCS-level Sacred Heart for 2019 and sitting out 2020 because of the pandemic. Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton visited him Friday, as did Purdue and Florida State. He has reported other offers from Syracuse and Indiana since entering the portal Tuesday and has two years of eligibility remaining.
» Florida International offensive lineman Miles Frazier. One of the hottest portal commodities so far, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from New Jersey has added Nebraska to nearly 30 offers since announcing his transfer Monday. Ole Miss and Iowa State visited Thursday evening to make their case for FIU’s regular starting left tackle in 2021 who still has three years of eligibility.
» New Mexico State receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda. A target with two years left to play, the wideout grabbed 37 balls for 578 yards and four touchdowns this fall after NMSU played just two games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. As a freshman he led the team in receptions (56), receiving yards (953) and touchdowns (13). His offers this week also include Minnesota, Utah and Iowa State.
» Furman kicker Timmy Bleekrode. Originally from Atlanta, he's made 21 of 25 career field goals at the FCS-level school, including 15 of 18 this season with a long of 51 yards. He’s also connected on 30 of 32 extra-point tries. Nebraska is his first reported offer and he has three seasons of eligibility left.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH