Huskers could still add some key recruits during Wednesday's signing day

“He’s had long discussions with his parents,” said Jeff Tannehill, Allen's coach at Neville High School. “They’re just going to wait until the last minute to decide. I’ve given him a little advice and coaches have given him a little bit of advice. But in no way, shape, form or fashion has anyone told him what to do.”

The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder had few college options before bulking up and breaking out as a senior, rolling up more than 2,200 rushing yards — more than 11 yards per carry — and 34 touchdowns. Nicknamed “Quick Six,” he dazzled onlookers and defenders alike with scoring runs of 50-plus yards when he simply outran and outmaneuvered everyone.

“Nobody knew who I was!” Allen tweeted in December. “Now you do.”

Bonner, a four-star prospect with a 6-foot-1 frame, also showed out as a senior with 50 catches for 816 yards and nine scores. NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton — who recruits Georgia — is a key reason the Huskers are in the mix late. They offered Bonner in April 2019.

Nebraska’s current haul of 16 recruits has its class ranked No. 45 by Rivals, No. 49 by On3 and No. 50 by 247Sports.