Huskers could still add some key recruits during Wednesday's signing day

There will be some intrigue to Nebraska’s second signing day after all.
A frenzied roster churn the last two months has reshaped the look of the Huskers’ 2022 class as 19 scholarship players — 10 transfers, six high schoolers and three junior college prospects — gave their commitments in that span.
And while most of NU’s recruiting attention has pivoted to the 2023 cycle and beyond, at least two offensive playmakers could choose to ink with Big Red on Wednesday.
Running back Ajay Allen of Monroe, Louisiana, has been a priority target since the Huskers offered him Jan. 5. The three-star standout will announce his decision at 9 a.m. Wednesday between TCU — where he technically remains committed — Mississippi State and Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech commit Janiran Bonner has reportedly emerged as a potential late flip for Nebraska. The wideout from Ellenwood, Georgia, will hold a signing ceremony at 11 a.m. central. He's also considering Memphis.
Allen is a TCU commit in no small part because of his relationship with position coach Bryan Applewhite. But a midseason staff shakeup in Fort Worth eventually led to Applewhite joining Nebraska.
NU offered Allen about a week before finalizing the hire and brought in the rusher for an official visit later in the month. Scott Frost, receivers coach Mickey Joseph and Applewhite made an in-home visit Jan. 25 while recruiting the area for 2023 and 2024 talent.
“He’s had long discussions with his parents,” said Jeff Tannehill, Allen's coach at Neville High School. “They’re just going to wait until the last minute to decide. I’ve given him a little advice and coaches have given him a little bit of advice. But in no way, shape, form or fashion has anyone told him what to do.”
The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder had few college options before bulking up and breaking out as a senior, rolling up more than 2,200 rushing yards — more than 11 yards per carry — and 34 touchdowns. Nicknamed “Quick Six,” he dazzled onlookers and defenders alike with scoring runs of 50-plus yards when he simply outran and outmaneuvered everyone.
“Nobody knew who I was!” Allen tweeted in December. “Now you do.”
Bonner, a four-star prospect with a 6-foot-1 frame, also showed out as a senior with 50 catches for 816 yards and nine scores. NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton — who recruits Georgia — is a key reason the Huskers are in the mix late. They offered Bonner in April 2019.
Nebraska’s current haul of 16 recruits has its class ranked No. 45 by Rivals, No. 49 by On3 and No. 50 by 247Sports.
The creation of the December early signing period beginning in 2018 has drastically curbed February drama for Nebraska and most of college football. The Huskers had 11 day-of decisions to track for the 2017 class and 10 in 2018 before the total dipped to four in 2019 and one each of the previous two years.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH