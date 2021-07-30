Huskers gain commitment for Chicago offensive lineman Valen Erickson

Nebraska has its first offensive line commit for the 2022 class, and the Huskers dipped into Chicago to grab him.

Valen Erickson, who attends St. Rita of Cascia High School, verbally pledged to the Huskers after his June 4 official visit for Friday Night Lights. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder stood on the sidelines and watched the event with other recruits. A three-star according to Rivals and 247 Sports, Erickson had offers from Tennessee, Cincinnati, East Carolina and more.

Because of COVID restrictions, St. Rita recently completed its spring football season with a 5-1 record.

Clint Cosgrove, Director of Midwest Scouting for National Preps, evaluates talent in the Chicago area, and said Erickson has good tools to be a collegiate lineman.

“He has good lateral movement,” Cosgrove said via message. “Tough kid, works at it. Really good size.”

NU is not likely to take many linemen in 2022 class, backloaded as it is with scholarship underclassmen. Ten of the 14 scholarship linemen are freshmen or redshirt freshmen.

