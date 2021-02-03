Huskers have a quiet February signing day with most of the work done by December

Another February signing day passed with no surprises or twists for a Nebraska program that secured the bulk of its recruiting class weeks ago.
Wednesday was refreshingly low key for the Huskers following a frenzied January filled players transferring to and from NU, along with senior decisions about whether to return next year. The team officially signed one scholarship player Wednesday that committed last month, and announced eight additional walk-ons to the 2021 class. Two high school targets also chose to go elsewhere.
Omaha Westside defensive back Avante Dickerson made his news public shortly after 8 a.m., appearing on 247Sports’ signing day show during a ceremony at his school. The four-star player and state’s No. 1 prospect revealed a black Oregon T-shirt underneath his jacket, ending a long and to-the-vest recruiting process that included decommitting from Minnesota last month.
The Huskers had continued to push for Dickerson, who instead decided his college home would be on the West Coast after a recent visit he made on his own to the Eugene campus.
“I love (Nebraska coach) Scott Frost, I love the coaching staff, I know they’re going to do wonderful things there,” Dickerson said.
NU also fell short in its pursuit of four-star defensive end Davon Townley, who signed with Penn State. The Minneapolis (Minn.) North standout included the Huskers among at least six schools into the final days before finishing a recruiting process that didn’t take off until he began playing football as a junior.
“The opportunity to play in the Big Ten and play at a major program like Penn State, it was too great of an opportunity to pass up,” Townley told Rivals on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Nebraska announced just after 11 a.m. that four-star linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli had signed after he'd committed in January on NBC. The defender from Mililani (Hawaii) High School becomes the first prep player from that state to sign with Big Red in more than two decades. He'll arrive in Lincoln this summer.
NU inked 19 prep recruits for the 2021 class in December and later added three transfers who are now on campus in linebacker Chris Kolarevic (Northern Iowa), running back Markese Stepp (USC) and receiver Samori Touré (Montana). With 23 spots accounted for, the Huskers have two remaining open scholarships they can fill before next season through the transfer portal or junior college ranks.
For the fifth straight year Nebraska hauled in a top-25 class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, which combines multiple rankings, although that streak can be misleading. The previous four groups have been ravaged by attrition and other misses — 36 scholarship players have left early between the 2017 and 2020 cycles and other prospects have yet to pan out as game-day contributors.
The 2021 class is Frost’s third full-year cycle, all of which are consensus top-20 hauls. The first two have lost headliners in recent months, like 2019 signees Wan’Dale Robinson (receiver) and Luke McCaffrey (quarterback) in January and five Florida natives from the 2020 cycle.
Frost, who spoke at length in December about most of the incoming recruits, will speak with media members Thursday afternoon.
Nebraska also announced eight new walk-ons after 12 joined during the early period. Five are in-state kids — Bellevue West safety CJ Lilienkamp, Lincoln Southeast receiver Taveon Thompson and defensive lineman Maddox Burton, Lincoln Southwest linebacker Grant Buda and Omaha Creighton Prep defensive back AJ Collins. Others are offensive lineman Joey Mancino of Holmdel, New Jersey; defensive back Michael Booker III of Grand Prairie, Texas; and running back/safety Grant Lohr of Jenks, Oklahoma.
The walk-on total of 20 falls in line with Frost's previous walk-on classes in 2020 (22), 2019 (23) and 2018 (19).
The creation of the December early signing option beginning in 2018 has drastically curbed February drama for Nebraska and most of college football. The Huskers had 11 day-of decisions to track for the 2017 class and 10 in 2018 before the total dipped to four in 2019 and one last year.