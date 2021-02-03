Huskers have a quiet February signing day with most of the work done by December

“The opportunity to play in the Big Ten and play at a major program like Penn State, it was too great of an opportunity to pass up,” Townley told Rivals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nebraska announced just after 11 a.m. that four-star linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli had signed after he'd committed in January on NBC. The defender from Mililani (Hawaii) High School becomes the first prep player from that state to sign with Big Red in more than two decades. He'll arrive in Lincoln this summer.

NU inked 19 prep recruits for the 2021 class in December and later added three transfers who are now on campus in linebacker Chris Kolarevic (Northern Iowa), running back Markese Stepp (USC) and receiver Samori Touré (Montana). With 23 spots accounted for, the Huskers have two remaining open scholarships they can fill before next season through the transfer portal or junior college ranks.

For the fifth straight year Nebraska hauled in a top-25 class nationally according to the 247Sports composite, which combines multiple rankings, although that streak can be misleading. The previous four groups have been ravaged by attrition and other misses — 36 scholarship players have left early between the 2017 and 2020 cycles and other prospects have yet to pan out as game-day contributors.