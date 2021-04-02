Huskers land commitment from Pierce TE Benjamin Brahmer

LINCOLN — The Huskers landed the top in-state pass-catching prospect for 2023 on Friday when Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer announced on Twitter his decision to commit to NU.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Brahmer had 44 catches for 747 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore last season for Pierce, which is the alma mater of one of the top tight ends in NU history, Matt Herian.

Brahmer received his offer from Nebraska coaches in February after a basketball game. Iowa State had also offered him.

“They have a winning tradition and I know they can turn it around and start winning here in a few years,” Brahmer said in February of the Huskers. “I know the fans are amazing because I’ve been to a lot of games.”

Brahmer played receiver and tight end for the Bluejays last season. He’s expected to add as much as 50 pounds to his frame when he plays in college for the Huskers.

He’s been honing his skills as part of the Warren Academy’s training program in suburban Omaha. There, Brahmer worked alongside current NU tight end Thomas Fidone and one of the state’s top 2022 prospects, Micah Riley-Ducker.