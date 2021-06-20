Huskers land commitment from WR Grant Page out of Colorado

LINCOLN — The dominoes are starting to fall in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class, especially on offense.
The Huskers landed their quarterback in Richard Torres. Next, a running back in Ashton Hayes. And on Sunday, wide receiver Grant Page of Boulder, Colorado, committed to NU.
That makes five commits on offense for the Huskers, who are looking at a much smaller class this cycle because of a glut of young players in the program.
Page (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) comes from the alma mater of former Husker Kenny Bell. But Page fits much more the mold of recent NU receiver recruits than he does Bell’s game of speed and slipperiness.
In catching 58 passes for 815 yards and nine touchdowns last season for Fairview High School, Page consistently showed off his size in grabbing passes over smaller defenders.
His skill set attracted the interest of home-state CU, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and NU. The latter two quickly became Page’s top teams, and he visited both in back-to-back weeks.
"The coaching staff was great and I really like the people there,” Page told 247Sports about his visit to Nebraska. “I also got a chance to meet with players and I felt like I really bonded with them. The coaches definitely made me feel like a big priority.”
Page also told 247 he liked NU’s plan for the upcoming NCAA legislation on name, image and likeness benefits.
He joins Victor Jones (6-2, 185) as a receiver commit in the class and continues Nebraska’s trend of signing bigger wideouts. The 2021 signees — Latrell Neville, Shawn Hardy and Kamonte Grimes — are all at least 6-3.
NU has now beaten Kansas State for two of the Wildcats’ top targets — Torres and Page.
