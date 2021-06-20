Huskers land commitment from WR Grant Page out of Colorado

LINCOLN — The dominoes are starting to fall in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class, especially on offense.

The Huskers landed their quarterback in Richard Torres. Next, a running back in Ashton Hayes. And on Sunday, wide receiver Grant Page of Boulder, Colorado, committed to NU.

That makes five commits on offense for the Huskers, who are looking at a much smaller class this cycle because of a glut of young players in the program.

Page (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) comes from the alma mater of former Husker Kenny Bell. But Page fits much more the mold of recent NU receiver recruits than he does Bell’s game of speed and slipperiness.

In catching 58 passes for 815 yards and nine touchdowns last season for Fairview High School, Page consistently showed off his size in grabbing passes over smaller defenders.