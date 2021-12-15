Huskers land signing day commitment from O-lineman Justin Evans-Jenkins

It took until the early signing period began, but Nebraska has landed its first high school offensive lineman of the 2022 class.

Justin Evans-Jenkins of Irvington, New Jersey, revealed the Huskers as his choice during a ceremony at his high school Wednesday morning, donning a red Husker hat and shirt.

A three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite, Evans-Jenkins held offers from more than a dozen Power Five schools and took an official visit to Nebraska last weekend.

Evans-Jenkins, at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds, was viewed by many college evaluators as a defensive lineman, though he projects as an interior blocker on offense at Nebraska. He registered 84 tackles and 14.5 sacks during his senior season.

The prospect attends the same high school that produced current Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor.