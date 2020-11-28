Huskers lose commitment from three-star prospect Lardarius Webb Jr

Another young defensive back is parting ways with Nebraska. This time it’s one from the incoming Class of 2021.
Lardarius Webb Jr. announced Saturday on social media he is backing off his NU commitment and reopening his recruitment. The consensus three-star prospect picked up his first scholarship offer from the Huskers in late June and pledged a month later. He played his senior season at Jackson (Mississippi) Academy where he logged 58 tackles, nine pass deflections and an interception in 13 games.
“Me and my family have deiced to take a step back and analyze my future,” Webb Jr. said in his post. “I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my future.”
Nebraska lost 2020 signee and freshman defensive back Ronald Delancy to the transfer portal Friday, with that news breaking as NU fell to Iowa 26-20 to drop its record to 1-4. The team has weathered heavy attrition among the young talent at the position, having already lost DBs and Florida natives Jaiden Francois and Henry Gray from the 2020 cycle.
NU has three senior starters in the secondary, though any could theoretically return next season because of the pandemic-related and NCAA-mandated eligibility freeze. The only true freshman left at the position is Tamon Lynum while junior-college transfer Nadab Joseph was also part of the 2020 group. The other scholarship DBs are junior Cam Taylor-Britt, sophomores Quinton Newsome and Braxton Clark and redshirt freshmen Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates along with prominent freshman walk-on Isaac Gifford.
Webb Jr.’s departure lowers Nebraska’s 2021 class to 19 known commits plus graduate transfer linebacker Chris Kolarevic from Northern Iowa. Other committed defensive backs are Koby Bretz of Omaha Westside, Marques Buford of St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Connecticut) and Malik Williams of Buford, Georgia.
The early signing period begins Dec. 16. NU’s class is rated No. 18 nationally by 247 Sports.
Webb Jr. is the son of former NFL veteran defensive back Lardarius Webb, who had a nine-year pro career with the Baltimore Ravens. Webb Jr. moved from Opelika, Alabama to Mississippi as a prep senior to learn and train with his father. His dialogue with Nebraska dropped off in recent months.
