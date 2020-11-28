Huskers lose commitment from three-star prospect Lardarius Webb Jr

Another young defensive back is parting ways with Nebraska. This time it’s one from the incoming Class of 2021.

Lardarius Webb Jr. announced Saturday on social media he is backing off his NU commitment and reopening his recruitment. The consensus three-star prospect picked up his first scholarship offer from the Huskers in late June and pledged a month later. He played his senior season at Jackson (Mississippi) Academy where he logged 58 tackles, nine pass deflections and an interception in 13 games.

“Me and my family have deiced to take a step back and analyze my future,” Webb Jr. said in his post. “I want to make sure I am making the right decision for me and my future.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska lost 2020 signee and freshman defensive back Ronald Delancy to the transfer portal Friday, with that news breaking as NU fell to Iowa 26-20 to drop its record to 1-4. The team has weathered heavy attrition among the young talent at the position, having already lost DBs and Florida natives Jaiden Francois and Henry Gray from the 2020 cycle.