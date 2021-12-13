Huskers lose running back commit Ashton Hayes to another school

Nebraska’s top-rated commit and lone running back in its 2022 class will sign elsewhere this week.

Ashton Hayes of Reno, Nevada, has backed off his pledge and is committing to Cal, his coach confirmed with The World-Herald. Hayes officially visited Cal and Nebraska on consecutive weekends in June before committing to the Huskers later that month.

The change of heart stems from Scott Frost's shakeup of his offensive staff, including running backs coach Ryan Held. The school has hired three new assistants since then but has yet to settle on who will coach running backs in 2022.

Hayes' high school coach, Jim Snelling, said Hayes decided late last week he would take his college career in a different direction.

“The new staff coming in doesn’t really know Ashton,” Snelling said. “It just appeared to be a little bit better fit (at Cal). Ashton and his family were a little bit concerned about it. Talking with Coach Frost as well, he actually understood the situation and said, ‘You know what? You’ve still got a scholarship here,’ but encouraged Ashton to take a look and make sure he was 100% sure. The staff that recruited him at Cal was still there.”