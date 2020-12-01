Huskers offer Bellevue West freshman Daevonn Hall

Bellevue West freshman Daevonn Hall has landed his second Power Five scholarship offer. And this one is from the in-state school.

The 6-foot-2, 173-pound receiver announced Tuesday he's received an offer from Nebraska. He got one from Iowa in September.

In six games with the Thunderbirds this past season, Hall made six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown while adding an 84-yard scoring run.

Bellevue West teammate Keagan Johnson, a senior receiver, committed to Iowa in May. Bellevue West grad Zavier Betts is currently a Husker freshman receiver.

The Class A powerhouse continues to churn out high-end football prospects —​ 2022 recruits Kaden Helms and Micah Riley also hold multiple Power Five offers including Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State and Minnesota.

