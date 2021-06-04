 Skip to main content
Huskers offer under-the-radar offensive lineman John Pastore
FOOTBALL

LINCOLN — Offensive tackle John Pastore (Erie, Colorado) didn't have a detailed prospect profile on 247Sports, ESPN or Rivals. Before Friday, he'd attracted only a little recruiting attention from FBS schools.

Nebraska changed that in a hurry, offering a scholarship to the 6-foot-6, 275-pounder after a private workout.

"We had the testing, the workout with the coaches, which was fun, and then the talk with Coach Frost," Pastore said. "I felt I tested well and stuff, but I wasn't expecting the offer. I was speechless, but very excited. Pumped about it."

Pastore didn't commit on the spot, but he likes what Nebraska has to offer. He's hitting the Colorado and Colorado State camps Sunday and Monday, and he may see Kansas State and Wyoming after that.

Because of the pandemic, Pastore said it was hard to generate much interest from coaches. He couldn't attend camps, and coaches couldn't attend games.

"It shut everything down, and everyone lost a year," Pastore said. "It was challenging."

Pastore said NU's coaches "make you feel at home."

"It's a great culture there," Pastore said.

