Huskers pick up commit from Lincoln Southeast's Gunnar Gottula

LINCOLN - Nebraska football has long had a recruiting pipeline to Southeast High School a few miles away.

The Ruud brothers. The Gifford brothers. The Foster brothers. Now, the coach's son.

That'd be Gunnar Gottula, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound offensive lineman whose dad, Ryan, is the head coach for the Knights. Gottula received his scholarship offer June 4 at the Huskers' Friday Night Lights camp, got offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State as well, and ultimately picked NU 18 months before he'll sign with the school.

He becomes the second commit for the 2023 class - joining Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer - and second commit from Lincoln Southeast in less than a week, as last Sunday, 2022 outside linebacker Jake Appleget gave his verbal pledge to the Huskers, as well.

Nebraska is still recruiting Gottula and Appleget's high school teammate, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, who is the son of Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, as well.

