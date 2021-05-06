Huskers ready for recruiting 'marathon' in June. Here are the key storylines

Nebraska assistants are also allowed to attend camps at other institutions, and NU typically sends coaches to other Adidas schools in talent-rich areas. The Huskers have a host of options, including multiple schools in south Florida, Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Arizona State and Washington in Seattle.

“Some of the (satellite) camps are on our official visit weekends and the coaches still got to be here with certain recruits who are here,” Held said. “He’s got to massage through that. As much as we can be aggressive and get to places with the personnel we have, we probably need to be as many places as coach (Scott) Frost wants us to go.”

A look at the key recruiting storylines as the summer heats up:

» Playing catch up on the commit front: Nebraska has two commits in linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) and receiver Victor Jones (Orlando, Florida). Only Wisconsin (1) has fewer in the Big Ten.

NU’s low tally informs its national recruiting ranking — 64th (247Sports composite) and 68th (Rivals). That’s a far cry from NU’s ratings on Rivals over the last three years — Nos. 15, 17 and 18 — but in those classes the Huskers averaged 9.7 commits from May-August.