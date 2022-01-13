Huskers' recruiting weekend features transfer targets, high school recruits and recent commits

» Quarterback Chubba Purdy (Florida State): Purdy recently received an offer from Oklahoma and visited the Sooner campus earlier this week. His relationship with new NU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple is why the Huskers are in the running, and may be why the player with four years of eligibility remaining would join Big Red even after Thompson did so last week. Purdy has appeared in four games as a backup at FSU and is fully healthy for the first time in his college career.

» Running back Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute): Grant was a bowling ball with a purpose his last two junior college seasons. He collected 30 total touchdowns (28 rushing) and more than 2,500 rushing yards at a clip of 7.1 per carry. He won an NJCAA national title in December. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder was originally a three-star back from Buford, Georgia, who spent his freshman year in 2018 as Florida State’s primary kick returner before a redshirt season and two in juco. With two years left to play, he has visits lined up to USC and Florida Atlantic later this month.