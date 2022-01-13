Huskers' recruiting weekend features transfer targets, high school recruits and recent commits

Nebraska is loading up for one more big recruiting weekend as the 2022 cycle winds down.
Nine official visitors will be in Lincoln beginning Friday, including five uncommitted prospects. Those include transfers in quarterback Chubba Purdy (Florida State) and offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts (East Tennessee State), junior college players in running back Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute) and defensive back Javier Morton (Garden City), and high school DB Kylon Griffin (Montgomery, Alabama).
Also in town will be four recent commits: high school receiver Decoldest Crawford (Shreveport, Louisiana) and transfers in QB Casey Thompson (Texas), receiver Trey Palmer (LSU) and running back Deondre Jackson (Texas A&M).
The timing of the visits is important. With classes at Nebraska set to begin Tuesday, the juco and transfer targets could commit and enroll in time to participate in spring practices.
Of NU’s 23 scholarship additions for this cycle — 13 high school, one juco and nine transfers — 14 are arriving on campus this month.
More on each uncommitted visitor:
» Offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts (East Tennessee State): The Georgian has been on Nebraska’s radar since entering the portal Dec. 13. The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder was a three-time FCS All-American at left tackle and recorded more than 70 knockdowns as a team captain last fall. The 22-year-old has one season left to play and would immediately factor into the Huskers’ plans on the edge of the line. He’s been an ironman in college so far, starting 40 consecutive games and playing 1,147 of 1,161 total snaps the last two seasons.
» Quarterback Chubba Purdy (Florida State): Purdy recently received an offer from Oklahoma and visited the Sooner campus earlier this week. His relationship with new NU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple is why the Huskers are in the running, and may be why the player with four years of eligibility remaining would join Big Red even after Thompson did so last week. Purdy has appeared in four games as a backup at FSU and is fully healthy for the first time in his college career.
» Running back Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute): Grant was a bowling ball with a purpose his last two junior college seasons. He collected 30 total touchdowns (28 rushing) and more than 2,500 rushing yards at a clip of 7.1 per carry. He won an NJCAA national title in December. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder was originally a three-star back from Buford, Georgia, who spent his freshman year in 2018 as Florida State’s primary kick returner before a redshirt season and two in juco. With two years left to play, he has visits lined up to USC and Florida Atlantic later this month.
» Defensive back Javier Morton (Garden City CC): The defender out of Atlanta is a new public target for Nebraska. His freshman year at the junior college level was productive with 20 tackles and two pass breakups in nine games. He has three years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder was an Alabama commit in the 2020 class and later joined Fort Scott Community College before ending up in Garden City. It is unclear whether Morton intends to enroll this semester or wait to arrive until the summer.
» Defensive back Kylon Griffin (Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Prep): The Huskers made the final three for the 6-footer, who also has weekend visits scheduled to Clemson and USC before he makes his decision. As skilled as Griffin is on defense — he made 44 tackles and forced a fumble as a senior — he’s also an electric playmaker in the return game. He had been committed to Mississippi State for eight months before reopening his recruitment in early December.
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH