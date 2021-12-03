Huskers' recruiting weekend includes multiple defenders, recent USC decommit and transfer target

Multiple defenders from around the country with varied recruiting backgrounds will make their way to Nebraska this weekend for official visits.

A pair of two-way Class of 2022 prospects that NU likes for defense will be in — defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (Bassfield, Mississippi) and defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa (Concord, California). So will recent USC decommit and DB Jaeden Gould, according to recruiting reports, and transfer portal target Ryan Stapp, a cornerback from Abilene Christian.

Husker commit Gage Stenger of Millard South will also be in town.

All but Stenger are set for their first look at the NU campus as the Huskers continue to push toward the Dec. 15 early signing period.

Nebraska was Tagaloa’s first offer in May, and Big Red offered Hartzog on Monday. Hartzog, with at least three interceptions this season, is also a dynamic running back and playmaker, accounting for more than 1,200 yards and 40 total touchdowns. Hartzog plays in the Class 3A state title game Friday, with an 11 a.m. kickoff, and makes his way to Lincoln from there.

Hartzog, currently not rated by recruiting services, will participate in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game Dec. 11. He also holds offers from Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Marshall.