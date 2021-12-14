Huskers roll into signing day with a lot accomplished — but much left to do

Nebraska has more work to do in the portal — particularly at quarterback and offensive tackle, where Oklahoma State transfer Hunter Anthony is one to watch. It also hopes to add a few more high school skill players being pursued by new associate head coach Mickey Joseph, whose prolific efforts on the trail have already impressed those within the Husker football building.

Joseph, Whipple, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander will participate interviews after Frost talks about the class and his new hires around 2 p.m.. It’ll be the media’s first opportunity to chat with the staff Frost hired to overhaul an offense that gained a lot of yards but didn’t score enough points in close games.

Microphones will be turned most to Whipple. The 64-year-old offensive coordinator left Pitt — where he developed Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett — for more money and a tougher assignment at Nebraska, which resides in a league full of elite defenses.