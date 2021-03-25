 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers set first official visit for 2022 recruiting class
0 comments
topical top story
FOOTBALL

Huskers set first official visit for 2022 recruiting class

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — It's more than two months away, but Nebraska has its first official visitor set for the 2022 recruiting class.

Westfield (Indiana) defensive end Popeye Williams scheduled an official visit to NU for June 4, the first weekend after the NCAA's anticipated expected to lift its recruiting dead period, which currently runs through May 31. After that, the NCAA will reportedly allow prospects to visit schools and attend camps.

Nebraska has already set up camps in June in anticipation of the rule change. The dead period was established March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Williams, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound three-star, also has visits slated for Louisville (June 11), Cincinnati (June 18) and Purdue (June 25).

Our best Husker football photos of 2020

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert