Huskers set first official visit for 2022 recruiting class

LINCOLN — It's more than two months away, but Nebraska has its first official visitor set for the 2022 recruiting class.
Westfield (Indiana) defensive end Popeye Williams scheduled an official visit to NU for June 4, the first weekend after the NCAA's anticipated expected to lift its recruiting dead period, which currently runs through May 31. After that, the NCAA will reportedly allow prospects to visit schools and attend camps.
Nebraska has already set up camps in June in anticipation of the rule change. The dead period was established March 2020 due to the pandemic.
Williams, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound three-star, also has visits slated for Louisville (June 11), Cincinnati (June 18) and Purdue (June 25).