Huskers set to host second Junior Day, with more top recruits coming to Lincoln

Kohl, Whipple and Ankeny coach Rick Nelson chatted for more than 90 minutes that day about everything from drills to Whipple’s time at Pitt.

“I had a lot of questions about Kenny Pickett,” Kohl said, referring to the Pitt QB whom Whipple helped develop into a Heisman Trophy finalist last season.

Kohl named three top considerations for his future school: A connection with the coaches, an offense that fits his skills and the potential for early playing time. He’s looking to commit sometime this spring and is focusing on roughly five suitors right now.

One of those is Iowa State, where his father, Jamie, was a kicker. Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Florida State are among his other offers.

“Getting recruited to play college football, I’m living out my dream right now,” Kohl said. “It’s awesome.”

Nebraska has offered at least three other 2023 quarterbacks in the past two weeks — Christopher Vizzina (Birmingham, Alabama), Avery Johnson (Maize, Kansas) and William Watson (Springfield, Massachusetts).

Here’s a look at some of the other recruits in the 2023 class set to attend Junior Day, according to reports and World-Herald confirmations: