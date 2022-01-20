Huskers set to host top targets in 2023 class for Junior Day recruiting event

Malachi Coleman has lost track of how many times he’s been to Nebraska. Probably four or five by now, he guesses.
But this weekend is different. The four-star prospect from Lincoln East will be on campus Saturday along with other Class of 2023 prospects attending the first of two Junior Days put on by the Huskers.
The daylong event includes a photoshoot, meetings with position coaches, group tours, a panel with current NU players and an academic presentation.
For Coleman and others who have previously walked the Memorial Stadium sidelines, this trip will feature more one-on-one time with staffers in a more relaxed setting.
“I want to see how they’re going to teach me and what more they have to offer,” Coleman said. “On (past) visits we didn’t get to see inside other than the locker room a little bit. With Junior Days, I’m hoping to get a little bit more of that.”
Coleman's college position remains "up in the air" as he fills out his 6-foot-5, 175-pound frame. The state’s highest-rated recruit in the class could be a receiver/tight end — he caught 17 balls for 561 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He could also be a linebacker/edge rusher after exploding for 57 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a blocked punt.
Early offers include the Huskers, Minnesota, Maryland and both Kansas schools, though Coleman said he doesn’t plan to commit until after his senior year. He’s staying busy with recruiting and is also in the early stages of crafting an NIL deal with a local restaurant. He wants to send all proceeds from that to the foster care system, which he was in for years before being adopted.
New NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph already visited him last week at East and made it clear the Huskers want him.
“He was straight to the point with me,” Coleman said. “He said nobody was going to recruit me harder than him, no one was going to be more honest and open with me than him. He told me I’m a priority to Nebraska and he can make me into what I want to be.”
Big Red has two pledges for its 2023 class — offensive lineman Gunner Gottula of Lincoln Southeast and receiver/tight end Ben Brahmer of Pierce. Gottula is also planning to attend this weekend's Junior Day.
Here’s a look at some of the other expected visitors, according to reports and World-Herald confirmations:
» Joshua Manning, WR (Lee’s Summit, Missouri): The three-star recruit has a Nebraska offer and nearly a dozen others from Power Five suitors, mostly within the Midwest. He was an explosive return man and receiver as a junior, collecting 1,194 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s in the midst of an offseason tour that also includes Missouri, Kansas and Iowa.
» William Watson, QB (Springfield, Massachusetts): He was offered by Pitt under Mark Whipple and had been on Nebraska’s radar before Whipple became NU's offensive coordinator. He’s a three-star prospect who threw for 2,026 yards and 22 touchdowns against three picks last season. Watson has offers from Michigan, Oregon and Kentucky, among others. The Huskers may be next.
» Watts McBride, S (Cedar Rapids, Iowa): Nebraska is the only known offer for McBride, and he earned it at a summer camp in Lincoln last year. He’s visited the Huskers multiple times already, and projects as a safety or possibly a nickel/hybrid defender.
» Erik McCarty, RB (McAlester, Oklahoma): The Oklahoma legacy may likely end up with the Sooners, but he’s blown up as a high-profile recruit in the last few weeks. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder got offers on both sides of the ball from Baylor and TCU. Nebraska offered last summer, and new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite will get a chance to meet with the three-star player.
» Malik Hartford, ATH/S (West Chester, Ohio): Hartford is a receiver but made a strong case to play defense in college last fall with 58 tackles, two interceptions and six blocked kicks. The four-star recruit will meet Nebraska coaches this weekend after receiving an offer in November. He’s up to nearly 20 offers overall.
» Asa Newsom, LB (Waverly, Iowa): He's has visited campus before — his older brother is Husker defensive lineman Mosai Newsom. Asa projects as a second-level defender and holds offers from the Huskers, Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri and South Dakota.
» Blake Purchase, LB (Englewood, Colorado): It’s a quick turnaround for Purchase, who reported a Nebraska offer Wednesday and will come to town this weekend. He was a major disruptor last fall with 83 tackles, 12 sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defended. Iowa State, USC and Colorado are among his double-digit offers.
» Beni Ngoyi, WR (Lincoln High): The speedy receiver posted a strong junior year with 25 catches for 467 yards and six touchdowns. He doesn’t yet hold a Nebraska offer but has a chance to meet with much of the team’s new offensive staff. Kansas, Kansas State and Pitt are among his early offers.
» Cayden Fortson, CB (Gladewater, Texas): The Huskers haven’t yet offered but that could change for the defender with Power Five options from Arizona, Baylor and Mississippi State. He snagged six picks, forced three fumbles and broke up 10 passes as a junior.
Other 2023 in-state visitors are set to include Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge, Lincoln High receiver Adonis Hutchinson, Prep running back CharMar Brown, Osceola running back Isaiah Zelasney, Grand Island Northwest linebacker Victor Isele and Scottsbluff O-lineman Brock Knutson.
One notable 2024 prospect also planning to attend is athlete Titus Cram out of Bondurant-Farrar High School in Iowa. He has offers from Nebraska, Iowa and Iowa State. He ran for 1,461 yards (7.6 yards per carry) and 26 touchdowns last year while adding 232 receiving yards and two scores.
