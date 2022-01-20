Huskers set to host top targets in 2023 class for Junior Day recruiting event

Early offers include the Huskers, Minnesota, Maryland and both Kansas schools, though Coleman said he doesn’t plan to commit until after his senior year. He’s staying busy with recruiting and is also in the early stages of crafting an NIL deal with a local restaurant. He wants to send all proceeds from that to the foster care system, which he was in for years before being adopted.

New NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph already visited him last week at East and made it clear the Huskers want him.

“He was straight to the point with me,” Coleman said. “He said nobody was going to recruit me harder than him, no one was going to be more honest and open with me than him. He told me I’m a priority to Nebraska and he can make me into what I want to be.”

Big Red has two pledges for its 2023 class — offensive lineman Gunner Gottula of Lincoln Southeast and receiver/tight end Ben Brahmer of Pierce. Gottula is also planning to attend this weekend's Junior Day.

Here’s a look at some of the other expected visitors, according to reports and World-Herald confirmations: