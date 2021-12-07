Huskers target a pair of junior college D-linemen who were in Council Bluffs last weekend

If Nebraska coaches were on the fence about Cortez Hogans or Seleti Fevaleaki, they weren't for long.
The pair of defensive linemen from Snow College put on a show Saturday afternoon in Council Bluffs against Iowa Western. With NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and D-line coach Tony Tuioti looking on, the duo combined for 11 tackles and three sacks as Snow stonewalled its unbeaten opponent for minus-53 yards rushing.
By the end of the day they had lost the game — falling 30-29 in the NJCAA national semifinal — but gained scholarship offers to join the Huskers in the months ahead.
“They were dominant,” Snow coach Zac Erekson told The World-Herald. “Iowa Western couldn’t block them and that’s one of the best offenses in the country. They struggled dealing with us up front and a lot of that is because of Cortez and Seleti.
“Their ability and their drive and their effort that they give week in and week out, it’s no surprise to us. It’s nice to see others are noticing their abilities as players. And they’re both really good guys. I know Nebraska is big on recruiting good guys as well, and those guys definitely fit the mold.”
Tuioti visited both on campus in Ephraim, Utah, on Tuesday as NU works to get them to see Lincoln this weekend.
Both are bouncing back to Division I after a season with the best run-stopping team at the top level of junior college football.
The 6-foot-3, 266-pound Fevaleaki has a unique backstory. The 2017 high school grad went on a two-year Mormon mission in St. Louis, redshirted at BYU in 2019, then played 10 games and made six tackles for the Cougars in 2020. The Californian entered the transfer portal last June just as he was in line for a larger role. He settled at Snow, where he logged 20 stops and forced a fumble in eight games. He still has three years of eligibility remaining.
Erekson said the lineman needed a “very quick reset” of his priorities for his one year at Snow.
Hogans spent three seasons (2018-20) at Northern Illinois, appearing in 17 games mostly on special teams while shifting from linebacker to lineman. He played against Nebraska inside Memorial Stadium in 2019, assisting on a tackle with the punt unit. Hogans — with two seasons left to play — committed to Boise State late last month before finishing off a 26-tackle, three-sack campaign at Snow.
Both linemen can play anywhere up front, Erekson said. He calls them speed guys with power — fast off the edge with their pass rush and strong enough to move inside blockers. That versatility is valuable to Nebraska, which cross-trains its players and must build up depth after losing key contributors in Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas.
NU hopes to have Fevaleaki and Hogans in Lincoln this weekend ahead of the early signing period.
“I believe they’ll probably end up on a visit out there pretty quick,” Erekson said. “I know they want to try to get them out there this weekend, so we’ll see.”
Nebraska has other recent offers out to juco prospects in the 2022 class.
On the same day coaches saw Snow College play, they offered safety DeShon Singleton of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. The Louisianan has visited Kansas State and Kansas.
NU also has targeted defensive lineman Amipeleasi Fifita of Independence (Kan.) CC, who reportedly could be a midweek visitor.
Nebraska struck out on other juco prospects, including East Central CC DB Desmond Williams (committed to Tennessee), Snow DB Keionte Scott (NU not in top five) and Independence D-lineman Jeffrey M’ba.
Nebraska, which has dipped into the juco market for 13 signees in four cycles under Scott Frost, doesn’t have any yet committed for 2022. It is also apportioning more resources than ever to the transfer portal, with double-digit offers out since the regular season ended.
Erekson said he’s had some FBS recruiters tell him they still prefer juco players — oftentimes there because of academics — over the unknown “baggage” of those in the portal.
“I think it’s very staff-dependent,” Erekson said. “I think staffs that have had a lot of success recruiting junior colleges in the past will continue to do so. And I think guys that are maybe just trying to look for a quick fix will maybe lean more on the portal.”
Other Nebraska recruiting notes from Tuesday:
» Four-star defensive back Jaeden Gould, who recently decommitted from USC, is expecting an in-home visit from Frost on Tuesday night, according to 247Sports. He took an official visit to Nebraska last weekend. Gould, from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, has nearly 40 offers and may spend another official visit elsewhere this weekend. Gould would be NU’s highest-rated player in its class.
» Frost, new receivers coach Mickey Joseph and current running backs coach Ron Brown offered 2022 four-star running back TreVonte Citizen of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Citizen — widely regarded as a top-10 rusher nationally — decommitted from LSU last month. He ran for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns on 66 carries before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 6. He has been selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
» Nebraska also offered 2022 three-star receiver Decoldest Crawford, a longtime LSU commit whom Joseph had recruited while with the Tigers.
» Husker coaches also distributed a few scholarship offers to 2023 recruits Tuesday. Among them were running back Samuel Singleton of Fleming Island, Florida; defensive back Kenton Kirkland of Jacksonville, Florida; and cornerback Curley Reed of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH