Huskers target a pair of junior college D-linemen who were in Council Bluffs last weekend

Both are bouncing back to Division I after a season with the best run-stopping team at the top level of junior college football.

The 6-foot-3, 266-pound Fevaleaki has a unique backstory. The 2017 high school grad went on a two-year Mormon mission in St. Louis, redshirted at BYU in 2019, then played 10 games and made six tackles for the Cougars in 2020. The Californian entered the transfer portal last June just as he was in line for a larger role. He settled at Snow, where he logged 20 stops and forced a fumble in eight games. He still has three years of eligibility remaining.

Erekson said the lineman needed a “very quick reset” of his priorities for his one year at Snow.

Hogans spent three seasons (2018-20) at Northern Illinois, appearing in 17 games mostly on special teams while shifting from linebacker to lineman. He played against Nebraska inside Memorial Stadium in 2019, assisting on a tackle with the punt unit. Hogans — with two seasons left to play — committed to Boise State late last month before finishing off a 26-tackle, three-sack campaign at Snow.