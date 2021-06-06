'I loved every bit of it': Husker recruiting weekend a hit with prospects

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first big recruiting weekend in more than a year was a hit among the prospects who attended.
“I loved every bit of it!” said Maumelle, Arkansas, defensive lineman Nico Davillier.
“Had a great time,” said Dallas (Georgia) East Paulding running back Justin Williams.
Davillier and Williams were two of eight official visitors, most of whom arrived on Friday and stayed through Sunday. San Antonio Southside quarterback Richard Torres — one of NU’s two key QB targets for the 2022 class — got in on Thursday. He hasn’t responded to World-Herald requests for comments but told Rivals that he liked the visit and currently has Nebraska as his leader as he heads into camps at TCU and SMU and a visit to Kansas State.
The Huskers didn’t get any immediate commits out of the weekend, and because all of the prospects are planning additional visits, they may not have expected it. But the weekend, wrapped around the Friday Night Lights event, successfully sold prospects on Nebraska’s program and vision. The Huskers are pitching a new $155 million football facility — set to open in 2023 — their approach to the impending congressional and NCAA legislation for Name, Image and Likeness, and the tightness and continuity of the coaching staff.
Overland Park (Kansas) St. Thomas Aquinas defensive end Jalen Marshall, who has Oklahoma State and Indiana among his finalists, was struck by the depth of the visit.
“It reminds me of home,” he said. “I would fit great into their defensive scheme, and they have so many opportunities for me to succeed in life after football.”
Lakeville (Minnesota) South tight end Chase Androff said the weekend was “very well put together.” He’s one of several tight end prospects coming through NU in June.
Nebraska made multiple scholarship offers last week in its workouts and Friday Night Lights evaluations, including 2022 Lincoln Southeast outside linebacker Jake Appleget and 2023 offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula. Two more scholarship offers — 2021 Iowa Western defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg and Eric (Colorado) offensive lineman John Pastore — earned offers from Iowa and Colorado State, respectively, at subsequent camps.
The Huskers have a full week of camps coming up, including a 7-on-7 tournament June 13 that is open to the public.
