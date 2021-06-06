'I loved every bit of it': Husker recruiting weekend a hit with prospects

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first big recruiting weekend in more than a year was a hit among the prospects who attended.

“I loved every bit of it!” said Maumelle, Arkansas, defensive lineman Nico Davillier.

“Had a great time,” said Dallas (Georgia) East Paulding running back Justin Williams.

Davillier and Williams were two of eight official visitors, most of whom arrived on Friday and stayed through Sunday. San Antonio Southside quarterback Richard Torres — one of NU’s two key QB targets for the 2022 class — got in on Thursday. He hasn’t responded to World-Herald requests for comments but told Rivals that he liked the visit and currently has Nebraska as his leader as he heads into camps at TCU and SMU and a visit to Kansas State.