Iowa Western DL Jordan Van Den Berg nabs Nebraska scholarship offer

LINCOLN — A fast-rising defensive line prospect out of Iowa Western Community College landed a scholarship offer from Nebraska on Friday after working out for coaches.

Jordan Van Den Berg (6-foot-3, 279 pounds) played high school football for a tiny private school near Atlanta.

He said his workout "went really great" despite lingering concerns about a torn PCL suffered at Iowa Western. After a 4.75-second 40-yard dash — blazing fast for a lineman his size — "no one was worried about my knee."

So NU coach Scott Frost offered Van Den Berg, who had 20 tackles and one sack for the Reivers this season. Van Den Berg said he projects to defensive tackle in NU's system, although the Huskers also use some of their tackles at end.

"They see me as a defensive tackle, like a three technique," Van Den Berg said.

It'd be Van Den Berg's fifth position in five years. A native of South Africa who moved to the United States when he was 10, Van Den Berg has played football since the 10th grade. He started his career as a receiver. He moved to offensive line and then linebacker.