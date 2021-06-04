Iowa Western DL Jordan Van Den Berg nabs Nebraska scholarship offer

LINCOLN — A fast-rising defensive line prospect out of Iowa Western Community College landed a scholarship offer from Nebraska on Friday after working out for coaches.
Jordan Van Den Berg (6-foot-3, 279 pounds) played high school football for a tiny private school near Atlanta.
He said his workout "went really great" despite lingering concerns about a torn PCL suffered at Iowa Western. After a 4.75-second 40-yard dash — blazing fast for a lineman his size — "no one was worried about my knee."
So NU coach Scott Frost offered Van Den Berg, who had 20 tackles and one sack for the Reivers this season. Van Den Berg said he projects to defensive tackle in NU's system, although the Huskers also use some of their tackles at end.
"They see me as a defensive tackle, like a three technique," Van Den Berg said.
It'd be Van Den Berg's fifth position in five years. A native of South Africa who moved to the United States when he was 10, Van Den Berg has played football since the 10th grade. He started his career as a receiver. He moved to offensive line and then linebacker.
At Providence Christian Academy — a school northeast of Atlanta in the smallest of Georgia's seven classifications — he had 157 tackles as a senior. Tennessee and Virginia Tech showed interest but offered nothing more than a walk-on opportunity because of the level of competition. Van Den Berg turned down D-II and D-III offers to play at Iowa Western, which did not play a season until spring 2021 due to COVID.
"I decided to bet on myself," Van Den Berg said.
The risk paid off. He will have five years to play four seasons at a new school, because as a 2020 graduate his year at IWCC goes uncounted toward his eligibility due to the NCAA's COVID allowances. He said he has two more trips to take to Iowa and Penn State. After those camps, he plans on making a final decision.
"I guess a Power Five offer could change a lot though," Van Den Berg said.